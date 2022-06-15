Gallery: Inishowen Vintage Show a huge success despite the wet weather!

Eunan Kelly, Irish Vintage Society President, officially opens the Inishowen Vintage Show. Included in the photo is Noel Doherty, Inishowen Vintage Show Chairman, Cllr Martin Farren, Sean Rawdon, MC for the event, and Tom Pender, Irish Vintage Society Chairman. PHOTOS: Kerrie Quinn, NWPRESSPICS
Members of the Newtowncunningham Community Focus Group: Roisin Kelly, Karen Callaghan, Janice Rua, Teresa McGee, Teresa McDaid, Stuart McClean, Cllr Paul Canning and Sinead McDaid
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.