Man on child porn image charges remanded on €100 bond

A man has appeared at a district court in County Donegal on charges in relation to child pornography.

The middle-aged man is charged with possession of 40 images of child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy mobile phone on October 2 2020.

The defendant is also charged with knowingly uploading child pornography for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show at a location on February 16, 2020.

A garda gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the defendant at a Garda Station in the county at 8.50 am on Tuesday morning.

The defendant made no reply to the charges.

He was released on bail on condition that he was to notify the garda if he was leaving the jurisdiction and he was to have his mobile phone switched on for 24 hours.

The garda said there was DPP consent for a subsequent trial by indictment.

The defendant was remanded on a €100 bond.

The case was adjourned to October.

The man was not named for legal reasons.



