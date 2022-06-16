Authentic You life coaching launched

“The future will take care of itself if you keep taking care of you.”

That is the philosophy of life coach, Susanne Bergin, reflecting on the, often subconscious, resilience people have shown during and post pandemic.

Now settled in Muff, via Derry, Dublin and the South of France, Susanne has recently opened a new business, 'Authentic You Life Coach'.

Speaking to the Inish Times, Susanne said, post covid, people were referring to 'the great resignation', which she characterised as 'the great shift'.

She added: “People have begun to ask themselves, 'What is most important for me to live my best life?'

“There is a growing realisation people do not have to stay in a job that does not feed their soul, simply waiting to get to 66 years of age. You might not even see 66 if you stay in a job that is soulless.

“People are waking up to the idea that life is for living and they are going to try and get the best out of it. Life coaching can empower people to take back control and not feel at the whim of external pressures.

“I say to people, 'You have withstood so many difficult things in your life, so, going forward, do not be worrying about the future, live your best now because the future is not yours and it will take care of itself if you keep you keep taking care of you.'”

Susanne decided to set up 'Authentic You Life Coach' six or seven years ago.

“I was working as a Childline volunteer counsellor,” she said. “It was nice to help people in a helpline situation but I never knew what happened next to the people contacting Childline because you refer them on. You do not work with the person through the process.

“My husband, Kevin, and I were looking forward to the next chapter, doing more of what we really wanted to focus on in life. That took us to the South of France.

“I had taken voluntary redundancy from teaching in 2016 to look after my late father, George, who was 90 years of age, with my sisters, Brigia and Avilla. I had been a teacher in the Learning Support Department in St Joseph's school in Derry, which I loved. The then principal, Pat Hannaway, had a very child-centred approach.

“Sadly, dad died in January 2017. I remember him asking me what I was going to do and I said, 'I am going to live my best life'. I had contracted Swine Flu in 2009 and been very ill. It was during that time I realise, 'You only have one life and you better get on with it and do what is right for you.'”

Susanne's career to date has always been people-centred, as a behaviour support teacher she introduced positive psychology measures for the children and staff and remembered thinking she wanted to explore such developments further outside teaching.

She added: “When I moved back to Derry from Dublin, I worked in services development for children. I set up school clubs and after school clubs to help families. I also ran a family centre in the Gasyard in Derry.

“Then I decided to go into health promotion. I loved that work because it was to do with the health and well-being of looked-after children. I had remit of developing a whole training programme around the mental and physical health of looked-after children and developing training packages for social work, care staff and foster families.

"My husband and I then decided to move to the South of France, where we had had a mobile home for five or ten years when I was teaching. We worked for Eurocamp running campsites there. However, when covid struck, we were sent home, which by this time was in Muff in Donegal. Donegal is where I had always wanted to live.

“Finally, having decided I really wanted to help people lead their best lives, I undertook my International Coach Federation accredited training in an Advanced Life Coach Diploma in Kingstown College in Dún Laoghaire, which I completed in November 2021. And, after welcoming my new grandchild, Charlie, in the interim, I launched 'Authentic You Life Coach' in March.”

According to Susanne, Authentic You Life Coaching is a well-being, mental health and life coaching service, offering coaching tools and positive psychology-based interventions to help people lead better lives.

She added: “The support is offered on a one-to-one or a small group basis via structured conversations, strong questioning, and deep listening to empower clients to make the changes or set the goals that are right for them to advance in their chosen area of life.

“Conversations are held in an appreciative inquiry method that brings forward the positives from our lives and allows us to explore what we want to grow more, to make lasting progress and development. This is not a therapy or counselling for past hurts, as it works from our now or present situation bringing only the positives and strengths from our pasts to enhance life.

“I bring a supportive, empathetic and person-centred approach to coaching. I believe the solution to our lives is in each of us and a good coach holds a client in a positive supportive relationship to work to the solution that advances them in their chosen area.

“Support is offered via an initial free discovery chat to see the fit between the coach and the client and to agree contract and method for coaching. Often online video chat is chosen by clients as this best suit clients with busy lives.

“In person sessions can be arranged to suit individual need. Usually, clients work in four to six scheduled sessions using tried and tested coaching tools that are proven and effective with past clients to make changes for more successful living in key areas.”

Contact: Authentic You Life Coach on Facebook, Phone: 00353749384952, Mobile: 00353873609141or Email: berginsusanne@gmail.com