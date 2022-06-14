Cabinet approves enhanced redress scheme

Inish Live / Inish Times understands Cabinet has approved the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, which has been extended to counties Limerick and Clare.

Ministers were informed the cost of the Scheme may may increase by €500 million, in addition to the last estimate of €2.2 billion.

Today's decision brings into effect the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme, announced by Housing Minster, Darragh O'Brien, in November 2021.

Homeowners are currently being briefed on the the details by officials.

The Scheme, which has not undergone pre-legislative scrutiny, does not cover other deleterious minerals, including Pyrrhotite, which has been raised by redress campaigners, councillors, as well as national and international experts.

The Mica Action Group said it wanted to see detail of the legislation before commenting.

Speaking this morning, redress campaigner, Paddy Diver said: "The Government really needs to get it right this time".

Michael Doherty, PRO of the Mica Action Group said: "We want this nightmare behind us.

"Due to inflation costs, the €420,000 cap announced in November needs to be raised to €460,000 to ensure the same position.

"We want our homes back and we don't see why we should be out tens of thousands of euro in order to make that happen. We want to make sure the job is done right."