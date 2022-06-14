Search

14 Jun 2022

'Get it right this time' - Redress campaigner

Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme coming before Cabinet

'Get it right this time' - Redress campaigner Paddy Diver

'Get it right this time' - Redress campaigner Paddy Diver

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

14 Jun 2022 10:17 AM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Mica Redress campaigner, Paddy Diver, has said those affected by defective concrete and defective concrete products "really need the Government to get it right this time".

Paddy was speaking to Inish Times/ Inish Live in advance of Tuesday's Cabinet consideration of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, which it appears will not undergo pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Carndonagh man said: "The Government needs to get it right this time. There can be no more delays, no more false promises.

"The Government has had plenty of time to investigate this issue and more delays just don't make sense.

"I don't see why we should be talking about delays in this, because they have had plenty of time. They have always done pre-legislative scrutiny and it is needed. You cannot ignore science. They talk about the taxpayers' bill, well I am a taxpayer. We are all taxpayers.

"We should not be facing these bills and if we keep ignoring science, the bills are going to get higher and higher all the time, because we have got world leading experts telling us one thing and we have got influential people trying to ignore it, it just does not make sense," said Paddy Diver.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media