'Get it right this time' - Redress campaigner

Mica Redress campaigner, Paddy Diver, has said those affected by defective concrete and defective concrete products "really need the Government to get it right this time".

Paddy was speaking to Inish Times/ Inish Live in advance of Tuesday's Cabinet consideration of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, which it appears will not undergo pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Carndonagh man said: "The Government needs to get it right this time. There can be no more delays, no more false promises.

"The Government has had plenty of time to investigate this issue and more delays just don't make sense.

"I don't see why we should be talking about delays in this, because they have had plenty of time. They have always done pre-legislative scrutiny and it is needed. You cannot ignore science. They talk about the taxpayers' bill, well I am a taxpayer. We are all taxpayers.

"We should not be facing these bills and if we keep ignoring science, the bills are going to get higher and higher all the time, because we have got world leading experts telling us one thing and we have got influential people trying to ignore it, it just does not make sense," said Paddy Diver.