It's eyes down again, after a long, covid-enforced absence, in St Mary's Hall in Burt, in south Inishowen. Burt Bingo has resumed.

Patrons told Inish Times / Inish Live they were so glad to be back to meet up with old friends and new.

"On the first night back, the organisers held a minute's silence to remember those who were no longer with us," said Burt's Kathleen Grant. "Then it was eyes down and we were back in business."

Bingo organisers, Carmel and Ellen invited everyone to come along to Burt Bingo, which is held every Tuesday night.

"We will be waiting to meet and greet you."

€7 buys a book and sheet with an extra sheet an (optional ) €2. There is also a raffle.

"This is a lovely friendly bingo, said one of the patrons and she was speaking for everyone, you could see that.

The organizers were delighted with the good turn out and told Inish Times there was room for more. All proceeds go to Parish funds.

Gallery: Burt Bingo is back.

Ellen Quinn, Burt, your friendly shop assistant and treasurer with markers to keep your hands busy and sweets to keep your jaws busy.