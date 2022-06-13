Search

13 Jun 2022

Gallery: Burt Bingo is back

It's eyes down again in St Mary's Hall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

It's eyes down again, after a long, covid-enforced absence, in St Mary's Hall in Burt, in south Inishowen. Burt Bingo has resumed.

Patrons told Inish Times / Inish Live they were so glad to be back to meet up with old friends and new.

"On the first night back, the organisers held a minute's silence to remember those who were no longer with us," said Burt's Kathleen Grant. "Then it was eyes down and we were back in business."

Bingo organisers, Carmel and Ellen invited everyone to come along to Burt Bingo, which is held every Tuesday night. 

"We will be waiting to meet and greet you."

€7 buys a book and sheet with an extra sheet an (optional ) €2. There is also a raffle.

"This is a lovely friendly bingo, said one of the patrons and she was speaking for everyone, you could see that.

The organizers were delighted with the good turn out and told Inish Times there was room for more. All proceeds go to Parish funds.

Gallery: Burt Bingo is back.

Ellen Quinn, Burt, your friendly shop assistant  and treasurer with  markers to keep your hands busy and sweets to keep your jaws busy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media