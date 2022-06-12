'Government wasting billions' - Paddy Diver

100% Redress campaigner, Paddy Diver, has said the situation with [defective concrete products and defective concrete] is more serious than than he ever imagined.

Speaking in his most recent video, Paddy said: “The reason this [crumbling] is happening to all the houses, I think we all know at this stage, is not just mica. There are far smarter people than me came up with this. At the start, I didn't understand it enough to be shouting out about it. I heard Dr Ambrose McCloskey [chartered engineer] on about it a heap of times and the more I have looked into it, the more scary this is. This is actually bigger than mica.

“The Government ignored mica in 2017 and now they are out there crying that it is costing the State €2.2 billion. Now they have added on Clare and limerick, another €500 million. That is at least the figures but by not listening to the people now and going forward without this PLS (pre-legislative scrutiny) and not putting in pyrrhotite and testing foundations, especially the pyrrhotite [is wrong].

“Pyrrhotite, we are being told by experts, including Dr Andreas Leemann, a leading expert in the world; Paul Dunlop; Ambrose McCloskey, real smart, intelligent people, is brutal. [We also have] Debbie McCoy in America.

"But then you have our Government and they are sitting back and they are ignoring it. They are actually sending out wee leaks … but Ambrose McCloskey has been standing up for the people of Donegal since the start. Now this [engineer] thinks it is okay to pop up and discredit us and say, 'I'm not convinced there is pyrrhotite in Donegal'.

"How could he be convinced when he has never once seen a test in Donegal, never once done a test, but PetroLab [Cornwall] has seen 400 tests, which have come out of Donegal, showing pyrrhotite. This is absolutely crazy. This even scares me, more than the mica did at the very start.

"I just hope to God that somebody in our Government, and I mean our TDs and everybody, actually listen to this here and get this through before they pass any legislation because this is a possibility to cost our Government and our taxpayers, as Leo Varadkar turns around and says, more billions. All these billions the Government is wasting by not listening to the people, at this critical time, which it is. It is the taxpayers that end up suffering for their stupidity. It makes me sick. It is as stupid as an ashtray on a motorbike," said Paddy Diver.