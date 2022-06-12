Camino for Irish Hospice Foundation

Martin King, a much-loved star of TV, radio and weather forecasting wants Donegal people to make every step count for end-of-life care this October by walking the Camino to raise vital funds for the work of Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF).

This year marks the first IHF Camino walk in three years following two years of covid restrictions.

The 150km walk takes place from September 30 to October 7, from Valença do Minho, in Portugal to Santiago de Compostela,

This route spans the final stages of the beautiful Portuguese Camino.

According to the Irish Hospice Foundation it will be an unforgettable week for those that take up the challenge. The Foundation will participants' luggage, flights, accommodation and meals so they can focus on the walking.

At the launch of IHF’s Camino for 2022 at St. Stephen’s Green, Martin King said: “Death and bereavement hits every town across the country.

"End-of-life care helps people live their last days with dignity and supports their loved ones during those very challenging times so I’m delighted to support Irish Hospice Foundation for the launch of their Camino walk this year.”

Helen McVeigh, Director of Fundraising at IHF, speaking at the launch said: "By joining IHF on the Camino this year, you will be embarking on a personal challenge but you will also be supporting people across the country who are facing death and bereavement. It is IHF's vision that no one should face these difficult times without the care and support they need.

This is your chance to make every step matter for end-of-life and bereavement care across Ireland"

For more details, please see: www.hospicefoundation.ie/ camino.