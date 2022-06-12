Search

12 Jun 2022

Camino for Irish Hospice Foundation

Fundraiser supporting end-of-life-care

Martin King supporting Irish Hospice Foundation

Martin King supporting Irish Hospice Foundation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Martin King, a much-loved star of TV, radio and weather forecasting wants Donegal people to make every step count for end-of-life care this October by walking the Camino to raise vital funds for the work of Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF). 

This year marks the first IHF Camino walk in three years following two years of covid restrictions.

The 150km walk takes place from September 30 to October 7, from Valença do Minho, in Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, 

This route spans the final stages of the beautiful Portuguese Camino.

According to the Irish Hospice Foundation it will be an unforgettable week for those that take up the challenge. The Foundation will participants' luggage, flights, accommodation and meals so they can focus on the walking.

At the launch of IHF’s Camino for 2022 at St. Stephen’s Green, Martin King said: “Death and bereavement hits every town across the country.  

"End-of-life care helps people live their last days with dignity and supports their loved ones during those very challenging times so I’m delighted to support Irish Hospice Foundation for the launch of their Camino walk this year.” 

Helen McVeigh, Director of Fundraising at IHF, speaking at the launch said: "By joining IHF on the Camino this year, you will be embarking on a personal challenge but you will also be supporting people across the country who are facing death and bereavement. It is IHF's vision that no one should face these difficult times without the care and support they need.

This is your chance to make every step matter for end-of-life and bereavement care across Ireland"

For more details, please see: www.hospicefoundation.ie/ camino.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media