Gallery: CLG Beart Camógs fundraising car wash

Gallery: CLG Beart Camógs sud-cessful Féile fundraising car wash at Callaghan's Go garage.
One Man show – Martin McLaughlin does the rinsing off
Irene McLaughlin and Martha McCulloch at Harry's Month's Mind in the gallery at Fort Dunree. PHOTOS: Kerrie Quinn, nwpresspics
