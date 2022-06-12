An exciting programme of events is being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the discovery of La Trinidad Valencera off the coast of Donegal.

Part of the Spanish Armada, La Trinidad Valencera, was a refitted and refurbished 1,100-tonne Venetian merchant ship, captained by Don Alonzo de Luzon.

It was the first of the Armada's vessels to run aground. Badly damaged by heavy seas, La Trinidad Valencera, struck a reef in Inishowen's Kinnagoe Bay on September 16, 1588.

The wreck of the Valencera was discovered in February 1971 by members of Derry Sub-Aqua Club, pictured above.

The La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022 is taking place in the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle.

Events begin at 2.00pm on June 17 with a viewing of BBC Chronicle Documentary about the diving expeditions.

Divers landing artefacts from La Trinidad Valencera 50 years ago.

At 3.30pm there will be the official launch of the exhibition of artefacts recovered 30 years ago from La Trinidad Valencera by Fergus Gillespie, former Chief Herald of Ireland, including recollections from the divers and presentations. All of which will be followed by light refreshments and music.

The full programme of events for the La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022 can be seen below.

Attendees are asked to note that booking is essential for field trips. To book for Saturday's Lands of Eogain Inishowen Antiques field trip ending at Kinnagoe Bay, go to: https://inishowenmaritime-landsofeogain.eventbrite.ie.

To book for Sunday's guided walk with wildlife expert Aengus Kennedy along Long Glen River and down into Kinnagoe Bay, go to: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/inishowen-rivers-trust-biodiversity-in-kinnagoe-tickets-353923864807?aff=erelpanelorg.

The La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022 is sure to be a great success with the local community and visitors alike.