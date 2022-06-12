Search

12 Jun 2022

La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022

Packed weekend of events to commemorate momentous discovery

Diving on the wreck of La Trinidad Valencera

Diving on the wreck of La Trinidad Valencera

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

12 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

An exciting programme of events is being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the discovery of La Trinidad Valencera off the coast of Donegal.

Part of the Spanish Armada, La Trinidad Valencera, was a refitted and refurbished 1,100-tonne Venetian merchant ship, captained by Don Alonzo de Luzon.

It was the first of the Armada's vessels to run aground. Badly damaged by heavy seas, La Trinidad Valencera, struck a reef in Inishowen's Kinnagoe Bay on September 16, 1588.

The wreck of the Valencera was discovered in February 1971 by members of Derry Sub-Aqua Club, pictured above.

The La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022 is taking place in the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle.

Events begin at 2.00pm on June 17 with a viewing of BBC Chronicle Documentary about the diving expeditions.

Divers landing artefacts from La Trinidad Valencera 50 years ago.

At 3.30pm there will be the official launch of the exhibition of artefacts recovered 30 years ago from La Trinidad Valencera by Fergus Gillespie, former Chief Herald of Ireland, including recollections from the divers and presentations. All of which will be followed by light refreshments and music.

The full programme of events for the La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022 can be seen below.

Attendees are asked to note that booking is essential for field trips. To book for Saturday's Lands of Eogain Inishowen Antiques field trip ending at Kinnagoe Bay, go to: https://inishowenmaritime-landsofeogain.eventbrite.ie.

To book for Sunday's guided walk with wildlife expert Aengus Kennedy along Long Glen River and down into Kinnagoe Bay, go to: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/inishowen-rivers-trust-biodiversity-in-kinnagoe-tickets-353923864807?aff=erelpanelorg.

The La Trinidad Valencera Weekend 2022 is sure to be a great success with the local community and visitors alike.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media