12 Jun 2022

Covid entry requirements lifted for travellers entering US

'A very positive step' - Irish Travel Agents Association

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

The easing of entry requirements into the United States has been welcomed by the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA).

According to the organisation, covid entry requirements have been lifted for international travellers entering the USA, after  one of the longest travel testing requirements since the beginning of covid-19.

With the easing of restrictions, travellers will no longer be required to present a negative covid-19 test regardless of their vaccination status or citizenship.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA stated: “The easing of entry requirements into the United States is greatly welcomed throughout the travel industry. There is a big demand for US travel, especially for families travelling to visit family and friends that they have not seen since before the pandemic to destinations or to such destinations as Orlando or the west coast.”

“With Dublin Airport and the Passport Office resolving issues from the pandemic coupled with the United States easing of entry requirements, all barriers for travelling to the US are more or less now gone. This is a very positive step.”

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

