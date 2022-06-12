Search

12 Jun 2022

Education Department mica response failure

Pringle critical of Department's delay in school mica related questions

Pringle critical of Department's delay in school mica related questions

Pringle critical of Department's delay in school mica related questions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

The Department of Education has been accused of failing to respond to questions regarding services and resources for children affected by 'mica'.

Deputy Thomas Pringle said families living in temporary accommodation because of the mica crisis can contact the Department of Education if they are having difficulties securing school transport, according to a response he received recently from the minister, Norma Foley. 

Mr Pringle said: “I raised this issue in the Dáil in March, and just recently received word from the Minister for Education that officials in the Department are available to assist families with queries on particular cases.

“The Minister said queries around school transport can be addressed in an email to school_transport@education. gov.ie,” he added.

In her response, Minister Foley also said cases referred to by Deputy Pringle would be considered on a case-by-case basis, to assess transport options that can be offered to affected families, and that department officials will work with Bus Éireann in considering responses.

Deputy Pringle said he had raised these issues in the Dáil with the Taoiseach at the end of March, during questions on promised legislation.

He added: “This recent response, two months later, is equally unacceptable.

“I will continue to monitor this situation to make sure families affected by mica are receiving the supports and services they deserve, while Government continues to drag its heels on finding a long-term solution to the crisis.”

In her recent response to Deputy Pringle, Minister Foley said that while it is not feasible to increase the National Educational Psychology Service allocation to the schools concerned, there are a range of supports available. The Minister said the schools should link with their assigned NEPS psychologist or the ETB educational psychologist in the region.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media