Little Baby Bundle piloted in autumn

Plans have been announced to pilot the 'Little Baby Bundle' with 500 expectant parents and newborns later this year.

Announced by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, the pilot will be undertaken in collaboration with the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital, Waterford.

The 'Little Baby Bundle' is an initiative under First 5, A Whole-of-Government Strategy for Babies, Young Children and their Families 2019-2028. It is a welcome gift from the State for a new arrival to a family, acknowledging this very significant and special moment for parents.

The Little Baby Bundle will be filled a range of key items, including play items to encourage early communication and bonding, household items for help with safe bathing and safe sleep, as well as a range of other items to support new parents after the birth.

The pilot is expected to begin this Autumn. It is designed to promote the health and well-being of newborns and help parents in the first days and weeks of a baby’s life, the Little Baby Bundles is inspired by similar successful initiatives in Scotland and Finland.

Commenting on the plans, Minister O’Gorman said: "The Little Baby Bundle is about giving each of Ireland’s newest little arrivals a welcome gift, while also providing parents with practical supports as they navigate those special first few weeks and months in their child’s life”.