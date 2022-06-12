Search

12 Jun 2022

Old Irish goat is GOAT goat

Old Irish Goat breed approved as native rare breed to Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

The Old Irish Goat breed has been approved as a native rare breed to Ireland, with the conservation status of "at risk", by the  Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue

Its recognition as a breed is based on extensive DNA profiling using the latest genotyping technology and is an important step in the conservation of this rare breed.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am pleased to announce that the Old Irish Goat is now classed as a native rare breed. There are many factors such as cultural, historic, and genetic diversity that make the Old Irish Goat a unique breed with a rich history unique to Ireland. The Old Irish Goat is celebrated in Irish folklore, tradition, paintings and literature.

“By virtue of their hardiness, they provided a crucial component of Ireland’s past farming and rural life. Today they provide an important resource in conservation grazing, heritage and tourism. I recently saw first-hand the benefit these goats play at Howth Head in controlling gorse and helping to reduce the risk of fires with their amazing skilled grazing techniques. ”

 “The Old Irish Goat Society is now also recognised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) as a breed society and approved to maintain a breeding programme for the breed in Ireland.

"I particularly thank the efforts of this dedicated core of breeders and community activists in collecting and selective breeding of these animals, the Old Irish Goat can now be recognised officially as a key part of the rich and unique history of Irish breeds," said Minister McConalogue

