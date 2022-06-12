Deaths in Inishowen and Donegal - Sunday, June 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon, County Donegal.

- James McMenamin, Ballybun, Castlefin, Donegal, FY93 YT50.

- Mary Gillespie, Drumaghy, Bruckless

- Marian McDaid, Cabry, Quigley’s Point and formerly of Quigley’s Point Post Office

- Patrick Kelly, Tirhohill, Carndonagh and formerly of Dublin and London

- Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

- Katie Grant, née Patton, Gortany, Quigleys Point

- Johnny Lyons, Carrick / Crove

- Albert McGroarty, Cork / Letterkenny

- John Gallagher, Kildare / Arranmore

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, June 11, 2022 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Angela (Tomas), Geraldine (Darren), Brian (Josephine), Mary (Thomas), James (Rachelle) and Andrew (Helena), loving grandad of Clara, Holly, Hannah, Tom, Rebecca, Hettie, Dearbhla, Isabella, Cora and Ruben, dearest brother of Michael, Pat, John and Mary.

James' remains will repose at his late home from 2 pm on Sunday 12th June. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday 14th June at 11.15 am. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy may do so on the condolence section below. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, sons Jimmy, Michael and Jason, daughters in law Fidelma, Louise and Laura, grandchildren Daniel, Darragh, Chloe and Andrea, brother Josie, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 11am to 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Those who wish to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family members and McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by her husband John and family, Shauna, Jennifer, Jonathan and Siobhan.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot, at 7pm going to her late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

Survived by his sister Evelyn, will be sorely missed by family and friends, RIP.

Removal from the Eternal Light, Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today at 5pm, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh to repose overnight.

Mass tomorrow, Sunday at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers, only.

Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Monday, June 13 going to St Mary’s oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Loving wife of Richard and much loved mother of Kevin, Brendan, Caroline, Shaun and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her grandchildren and the entire family circle and friends.

Katie’s remains are reposing at her home.

Katie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 12 noon in St. Columbas Church Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flower only, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Johnny Lyons, Carrick / Crove

The death has occurred of Johnny Lyons, 76 Ascail Shliabh Liag, Carrick, and formerly of Crove.

He passed away peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Killybegs Community Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Bríd, his brother-in-law Patrick, his nephew John and grandnephew Luke, his many cousins, his former work colleagues from Errigal Eisc and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Carrick.

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for 8pm on Saturday to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Albert McGroarty Cork / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Albert McGroarty, Cobh, County Cork and formerly of Letterkenny.

He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of all at Mercy University Hospital. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Olive, son Mark, daughters Tracy, Kelley and Donna, grandchildren Dean, Rebekah, Jessica, Katelyn, Luke, Olivia, Ella, Holly and Abigail, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Robbie, along with Brian and Martin, sister, brothers, extended family and a large circle of friends in Cobh, Letterkenny and Ard Carrig Carrigtwohill.

His remains will repose at 32 Beechwood Mews, Cluain Ard, Cobh on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.15am to St Colman's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Colman's Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

John Gallagher, Kildare and Arranmore

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Arranmore.

He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

