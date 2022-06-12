Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 12, 2022

Shorts and umbrella weather
Sunday will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered blustery showers.
Whilst the showers will be fewer and lighter than previous days, the odd heavy one is still possible.
Highest temperatures will range 14 to 17 degrees, mildest in the east. Rather breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Tonight will be generally dry with clear spells and just light southwest breezes.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
The Pollen Forecast is moderate on Sunday and moderate on Monday.
The Solar UV Index is high on Sunday and Monday.
Met Éireann has also issued a Small Craft warning from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head, where west to northwest winds will reach force 6 on Irish coasts from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head.
This is valid until 19:00 on Sunday (June 12, 2022).
