Buncrana Tidy Towns Garden Competition returns!

Buncrana Tidy Towns has announced that the group's popular garden competition is back!

Launching the competition Buncrana Tidy Towns Anne Doherty said: “We are really grateful to SuperValu Buncrana for their continued support of our work. I would like to extend a special thank you to store manager Kieran Doherty for sponsoring the garden competition and assisting in the promotion of it.

“We have revamped this year’s competition. If you’re a novice gardener, a budding Dermot O’Neill, got a garden full of pollinators or a vegetable patch you are super proud of, we've got a category to suit you.

"We’ve also included a residential area category as we know of a number of residents associations who have worked hard to maintain and develop their common areas.

“We have retained the best kept public buildings and also our business awards in recognition of local retailers, bars and restaurants' tremendous flower displays in the summer months.

"Secret judging will take place throughout August and the awards ceremony will be held in September.

"Entry forms are available in SuperValu or by contacting us on Facebook and by email at buncranatidytowns@gmail.com. Nominate your own garden, or a neighbours!”