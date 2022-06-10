Walk and Talk for Breda

A beloved Donegal woman who passed away last August is to be remembered by her family and friends this weekend with a major charity event.

More than 500 people are taking part in 'Walk and Talk for B', a fundraiser in memory of Newtowncunningham's Breda Friel, which will see some participants walk the 80km between the Inishowen village and Breda's home place, Inver in south Donegal. The event will begin at 3.00am on Saturday morning.

'Walk and Talk for B' is raising money for five organisations which deal with different aspects of cancer: Cancer Care West, Donegal Hospice, Marie Keating Foundation, Solace Donegal and the Good and New Cancer Charity.

Launching the walk, Breda's husband, Karol, and her children, Daithi, Katie-May and Odhran said: “'Walk and Talk for B' was in remembrance of our beloved Breda who we lost after her near five year battle with cancer.

“Our target on June 11 is to do a 'wee walk' from our home in Newton to Breda's parent's home on the Atlantic Ocean, Inver Bay, Donegal.

“This can be done in many ways, as singles, as teams of relays, even virtually in another location for those not able to travel to amazing Donegal.

“On arrival in Inver, we hope to gather in remembrance of Breda, with no doubt, lots of tea and gin.”

Online donations to 'Walk and Talk for B' can be made here: WalkTalkforB, which will remain open until July 12.

The good news is €16,611.00 of the €20,000 total has already been raised.

For everyone taking part in 'Walk and Talk for B' , below are the times of the eight stages: