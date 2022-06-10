Search

10 Jun 2022

Walk and Talk for Breda

Newtown to Inver memorial fundraiser in aid of five charities

The Friel family

The Friel family

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

10 Jun 2022 1:01 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A beloved Donegal woman who passed away last August is to be remembered by her family and friends this weekend with a major charity event.

More than 500 people are taking part in 'Walk and Talk for B', a fundraiser in memory of Newtowncunningham's Breda Friel, which will see some participants walk the 80km between the Inishowen village and Breda's home place, Inver in south Donegal. The event will begin at 3.00am on Saturday morning.

'Walk and Talk for B' is raising money for five organisations which deal with different aspects of cancer: Cancer Care West, Donegal Hospice, Marie Keating Foundation, Solace Donegal and the Good and New Cancer Charity.

Launching the walk, Breda's husband, Karol, and her children, Daithi, Katie-May and Odhran said: “'Walk and Talk for B' was in remembrance of our beloved Breda who we lost after her near five year battle with cancer.

“Our target on June 11 is to do a 'wee walk' from our home in Newton to Breda's parent's home on the Atlantic Ocean, Inver Bay, Donegal.

“This can be done in many ways, as singles, as teams of relays, even virtually in another location for those not able to travel to amazing Donegal.

“On arrival in Inver, we hope to gather in remembrance of Breda, with no doubt, lots of tea and gin.”

Online donations to 'Walk and Talk for B' can be made here: WalkTalkforB, which will remain open until July 12.

The good news is €16,611.00 of the €20,000 total has already been raised.

For everyone taking part in 'Walk and Talk for B' , below are the times of the eight stages:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media