First Gaeilge summer camp comes to Malin Head

Campa Chionn Mhálanna
It's another first for Malin Head this summer.
The most northerly parish in Ireland will be hosting its first Gaeilge summer camp. Campa Chionn Mhálanna will run from August 1 to 5.
Campa Chionn Mhálanna is being part funded by Foras Na Gaeilge and is for teenagers who would like to brush up on there Irish speaking skills or are looking for a fun week learning and speaking Irish.
The course will be run by Gaelscoil and Post-Primary Leaving Certificate Irish teachers.
The camp is €40 for the week and classes run from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. A light lunch will be provided.
The camp is open to all teenagers including those on holiday.
If you would like to book a place, please contact: info@malinheadcommunity.ie. Places will be on a first come first serve basis.
