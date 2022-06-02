Search

02 Jun 2022

Angiogram Service back at Letterkenny University Hospital

Infrastructure in place to carry out Angiogram Service in house

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 10:45 AM

The Angiogram Service at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is set to continue. LUH will continue to run the service directly.

Up until now the Angiogram Service had been run by an independent private operator that travelled to LUH weekly. 

Commenting on the announcement, the Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “It is crucially important for the people of Donegal that an angiogram service is provided at Letterkenny University Hospital.

"I am happy to confirm that following discussions, the service will continue to be available in LUH. Over the last number of weeks there has been significant engagement between Saolta and LUH to assess the capacity of the hospital to provide the Angiogram Service by the hospital itself.

"The fact the Angiogram Service will now be offered in Letterkenny hospital is a testament to the quality of the cardiology services and staff of the hospital and is a result of the foresight and work of hospital staff and management working closely with the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital charity, who invested in and provided equipment in recent years which ensured the new Radiology unit was in place.

"That infrastructure is now what enables the angiogram service to be provided in house. Thank you to Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Gerry Crawford for their tireless work on highlighting this issue and for ensuring that this issue was raised through the regional health forum. It is crucial that any service that can be provided locally is provided locally and this result is an example of  Letterkenny hospital looking to provide all services possible Donegal and the North West Region. ”


 

