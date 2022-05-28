Amyloidosis 'Emerging from the Shadows

Speaking at the 'Emerging from the Shadows' conference on Amyloidosis, Professor Julian Gillmore, Head of the National Amyloidosis Centre in London, outlined several new treatments for the disease. Among these was CRISPR/Cas9-base gene editing.

Amyloidosis, which caused the death of Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness, is a the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

The hugely successful conference, organised by the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness group and the Irish Heart Foundation, was held in An Chúirt Hotel in Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday.

Speaking to Inish Live, Professor Gillmore said said 'Emerging from the Shadows' had been an absolutely phenomenal day.

He added: "It was just amazing to see the enthusiasm, the organisation, and what has been achieved by the group of patients who really galvanised the All Ireland support group.

The talks were absolutely brilliant and the interaction between the audience and the speakers was great. I thought it was an inspirational day."

Prof Julian Gillmore, Head of the National Amyloidosis Centre, London, who spoke at the 'Emerging from the Shadows' Amyloidosis conference, on the new treatments available.



Professor Julian Gillmore, Head of National Amyloidosis Centre, London.

Prof Emer Joyce, Cardiologist, Mater Hospital, on ATTR Amyloidosis & heart at 'Emerging from the Shadows'.



Professor Sinéad Murphy, Consultant Neurologist, Tallaght Hospital, powerful presentation on ATTR Amyloidosis & Autonomic Nervous System at 'Emerging from the Shadows'.



