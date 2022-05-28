Search

28 May 2022

Amyloidosis 'Emerging from the Shadows

'An inspirational day' - Professor Julian Gillmore

'An inspirational day' - Professor Julian Gillmore

'An inspirational day' - Professor Julian Gillmore, National Amyloidosis Centre

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

28 May 2022 8:06 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Speaking at the 'Emerging from the Shadows' conference on Amyloidosis, Professor Julian Gillmore, Head of the National Amyloidosis Centre in London, outlined several new treatments for the disease. Among these was CRISPR/Cas9-base gene editing. 

Amyloidosis, which caused the death of Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness, is a the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

The hugely successful conference, organised by the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness group and the Irish Heart Foundation, was held in An Chúirt Hotel in Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday.

Speaking to Inish Live, Professor Gillmore said said 'Emerging from the Shadows' had been an absolutely phenomenal day.

He added: "It was just amazing to see the enthusiasm, the organisation, and what has been achieved by the group of patients who really galvanised the All Ireland support group.

The talks were absolutely brilliant and the interaction between the audience and the speakers was great. I thought it was an inspirational day."

Professor Julian Gillmore, Head of National Amyloidosis Centre, London.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media