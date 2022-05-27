'Honour and privilege to be principal of St Mura's'

It was immediately obvious chatting to Rosemary Dunne, she was in her element in education.

Clearly devoted to her school, St Mura's National School, Buncrana, and pupils, Rosemary wanted the very best future for both when she retired on August 31, 2022.

Unusually, Rosemary spent her whole 41 year teaching career as principal of St Mura's, one of the youngest, if not the youngest, appointed in Ireland in 1981.

Speaking to Inish Live in advance of a community service in her honour in Christ Church Church of Ireland Church, Buncrana, on June 1, Rosemary recalled how she came to the Inishowen town straight from college.

Originally from a farming background in County Cavan, Rosemary trained in the Church of Ireland College of Education and in Trinity College, Dublin.

“When I graduated, I applied for jobs all over the country because in the 1980s jobs were hard to come by. You just applied and went wherever the job brought you. I was encouraged to apply for the position of principal by the chairperson of the board of management at the time, Canon Thornton.”

Comparing the primary school milieu then and now, Rosemary recalled how primary schools in general were very poorly funded and resourced, when she was first appointed.

She added: “At that time, a lot of primary schools would have had outside toilets. St Mura's didn't because the toilets had been built on in the summer of 1981. That would probably have been the case up until the late 1990s, when they started to renovate small schools.

“When I came into school as a new teacher, there was really very little, in fact you were badly enough paid at the time but a lot of your money had to be used to buy basic equipment for the school, including crayons and chalk.

“I can remember in my very first year, the grant we received to run the school was 700 punts. We had about 40 children on the role and we had to run the school for a year. The grant had to pay for insurance, electricity and cleaning materials and, at that time, we also had coal fires.

“There was no budget for library books, no money for art materials, no money for anything. Nowadays we have grants. At that time, we had no staffroom, no staff toilet. There were two classrooms and that was it. Even though we had coal fires, the classrooms were cold, which was good practice for the covid times and having to keep the windows open all the time for ventilation,” said Rosemary.

A passionate believer that her pupils “deserved the best”, Rosemary said that was the way it should be in school.

“Children in primary school should get the very best because primary education is where the foundations of learning are laid for the rest of their educational career.

“I was delighted when St Mura's got an extension in 2004. We got a staffroom and an office.

“Over the years, in terms of digital learning, things have progressed amazingly. The most high tech thing in the school in 1981 was the blackboard and chalk, whereas now, we have interactive white boards and all the children have their own device, iPads or chromebooks.

“The environment is a lot more visually appealing too because in the 1980s, any resources needed, teachers had to make them themselves. There was simply no the money to go and buy them. So, we were making things with cardboard and markers. Every night we were sitting making things. Although we would still like to have more money, in comparison to 1981, if some of the younger teachers found themselves back where we found ourselves at that time, it would be a shock to the system,” smiled Rosemary.

Rosemary said the thing she would miss most when she retired was her pupils.

She added: “I think our children are the cream of the crop. I know I am biased but I just think we have very special children in St Mura's. They are extremely articulate. They are confident. They are not afraid to voice their opinions.

“I will miss the children because I think those of us who work with children are blessed. Somebody gave me a wall hanging once which said, 'Teachers touch the future' and I really believe that is true.

“Every day you are seeing those children, you are seeing them develop and seeing them becoming the fine young people they are and the adults which they will become and we have played a very small part, along with their parents who are their primary educators.

“In the last few years, the amount of paperwork for principal teachers, particularly for those of us who are full-time teaching principals has become very onerous. However, I think, if you keep your teaching and learning at centre of what you are about your raison d'être, you can't go too far wrong,” said Rosemary.

“No two days in school are the same,” said Rosemary. “There is not a day you don't smile about something or laugh about something.

“I just think there is something very special with working with children. It keeps you fresh and on your toes.

“Working with children as well, it is great to see the world through their eyes. The way they view things is amazing. Their for forgiveness, their capacity for empathy is truly remarkable.”

Turning to the community service in Christ Church, Rosemary said she was honoured that Bishop Andrew Forrester was coming along.

She added: “It is all the more special because Bishop Forrester is from Hollywood, County Down and my mother was from there also.

“It is a community event and anybody from Buncrana or the surrounding area who would like to come is invited. It is an evening service, so we will have evening prayers which mean a lot to me and and readings which mean a lot to me too.

“The readings are going to be done by some people who were in my very first Sixth Class when I started teaching first and by the school's current Sixth Class, along with members of the board of management, staff and past members of staff. There will be refreshments in the school afterwards.”

Recalling one of the saddest events which took place during her years at St Mura's, Rosemary said: “We had a tragedy in here when my dear friend and colleague, Roberta Morrow, died in 2012. We taught together for 30 years and she never got to retire in 2014, as she had intended. So, I am lucky, I am going to be able to retire in good health,” said Rosemary.

Thanking everybody who has supported St Mura's National School, down through the years, Rosemary said: “We have always had very supportive parents and we have people who volunteer on the Board of Management. It is a very onerous responsibility now because of governance. It is a big responsibility for anybody to take on but we have always had people who were willing to step forward to do.

“I would also like to thank the wider community of Buncrana who have always been very supportive of anything we have done at St Mura's, when it comes to fundraising or anything.

“When I came to Buncrana first in 1981, I thought I might be here for maybe a year or two and here I am almost 41 years later. That speaks to the fact that I feel this is my home and I have always felt very welcome here and It has been my honour and privilege to be principal of St Mura's over that period of time. Buncrana is my home and I am staying put,” beamed Rosemary.

We at Inish Times wish Rosemary a long and happy retirement.