Scoil Mhuire bright sparks win AIB award

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana will take part in a tree planting ceremony with their local AIB branch manager.

The post primary school is one of 16 in Ireland to be recognised by the AIB Future Sparks Programme.

Scoil Mhuire has received a plaque to commemorate its participation, as well as a native Irish tree which will be planted on the grounds of their school.

These trees will contribute to AIB's commitment to plant 90,000 native Irish trees over the next three years on behalf of new AIB second-level student account holders. Students were also awarded with individual digital certs to recognise their hard work while supporting biodiversity.

Speaking about Future Sparks, Ms. Ciara Corr at Scoil Mhuire, said: “The AIB Future Sparks programme is giving our students valuable life skills. We are all digital citizens, and our students are now more confident using technology to learn.”

AIB’s Chief People Officer, Geraldine Casey, said: “I would like to congratulate Scoil Mhuire on their fantastic achievement and indeed all of the students and schools who have participated in the AIB Future Sparks Programme.

"At AIB, we are delighted to play our part in supporting students and teachers with educational resources under this programme to guide skills development and preparedness for life beyond school and the world of work.”

585 schools registered with the Future Sparks Programme, a new, skills-based, interdisciplinary programme for post primary school students, aimed at supporting 12 to 18 year olds in the development and learning of key life skills.

Future Sparks focuses on themes including sustainability, financial wellness, health and well-being, globalisation and civic literacy. It also supports the development of core skills including communications, critical thinking and digital innovation.

In response to Covid-19, teachers at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, were innovative in using a range of methods to teach and support their students, such as a mix of live online lessons, pre-recorded lessons with short questions to assess student learning, digital apps and new technologies to maximise the school’s presence amongst students learning at home.

The school has continued to make use of their new digital technologies to support students isolating at home, during revision periods, and to prepare them for third level education and the increasingly digital professional world.

Through Future Sparks, students and teachers have access to over 55 educational videos from more than 45 different business, thought leaders and entrepreneurs. They also have access to 190 educational resources including case studies, worksheets, lesson plans and exam questions with content tailored to the various age groups throughout second level.

The AIB Future Sparks Programme is free for all teachers and schools to join, and they can register for the programme on AIB’s website.