Concern over slow pace of Carndonagh's Tús Nua project

18 May 2022

Concern over slow pace of Tús Nua project

Councillors seek meeting with Carndonagh Regeneration Team

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

18 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Concern has been expressed at the slow pace of Carndonagh's long-awaited Tús Nua regeneration project.

The project was announced as having received €8.2 million Rural Regeneration Development funding 13 months ago. The total value of the project is €9,542,852.

Speaking at May's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors on Tuesday, Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) sought a meeting with Donegal County Council's Regeneration Team to discuss the progress of Tús Nua.

Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) referred to the update given in the meeting's accompanying report.

The update said: “Due diligence has been completed on this project and the formal Funding Agreement received and confirmed. This project is now at Project Brief and Procurement Strategy Stage in advance of a tendering process and formal commencement.

“This stage will confirm the resourcing and Project Management arrangements for this Project with the newly established Capital Delivery Team and will ensure that onward delivery enjoys significant momentum.”

According to Cllr Doherty, this was the same update as was given to councillors on April 12, 2022.

He added: “On Friday [past] at Donegal County Council, there was no momentum for the Carndonagh Project in relation to the Capital Programme, the local financial contribution from our own resources and the loan funding sought.

“Verbally, Council's Director of Community Development and Planning Services and its Chief Executive gave verbal assurances there would be no adverse slowing in the process in the Tús Nua.”

Cllr Doherty said he would prefer to see something written down.

He added: “At or before the next meeting, I would like to meet the planners, so that we can hear and find the timelines that will decide progress with Tús Nua.

“Local people in Carndonagh are constantly asking when the activities associated with the announcement 13 months ago are going to begin?”

Donegal County Council's senior planner, Killian Smith undertook to pass on Cllr Doherty's request to the Regeneration Team.

