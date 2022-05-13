Fundraising Ballyliffin golf classic teeing off
The first golf classic at Inishowen's Ballyliffin Golf Club is taking place on Saturday.
All proceeds from the event, the Malin Head Golf Classic, are in aid of Malin Head Community Centre and Malin Head Community Sports Field.
There is more than €3,000 of a prize fund to be won, so, to book tee time, competitors are asked to contact: 074 9376119.
Teams are of four people and the cost is €50 per person for visitors and €25 per person for members. There is also a ladies team prize and timesheets are in operation.
Ali Farren, Manager of Malin Head Community Centre is encouraging as many people as possible to come along.
The irrepressible Ali Farren
