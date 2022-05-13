Buncrana Gael volunteering in Tanzania

Buncrana GAA jerseys being worn with pride in Tanzania. Everyone at the club is very proud of the club's Annie Doherty.

Big-hearted Buncrana Gael, Annie Doherty is volunteering in Arusha in Tanzania with the Step Africa organisation, over the next couple of months.

According to Annie, Step Africa works with many different projects in the East African country, including schools, daycare centres and orphanages.

Talking about her volunteering, Annie said: “I have decided to work with the Outreach project.

“With this work, I am outside of Arusha, visiting the Massai tribe villages. The Massai are globally recognisable but they face many problems. They are socially and economically marginalised, and vulnerable to drought, chronic malnutrition, female genital mutilation, and severe sickness.

“Many Massai still practice traditional medicine, which is deferring to elders who have no medical knowledge and this can have detrimental effects on the people.

“Many Massai children from the age of 4 upwards, and women, are at risk of rape in their own community, by close family members. Maasai children are also more likely to report illnesses such as pneumonia and diarrhoea, major contributors to infant and child mortality.”

Annie will be working within these tribal villages, in their schools and daycares, supporting them in whatever ways possible.

She added: “They are in desperate need of everything. I hope that with the money I have raised to date, and continue to raise, I can help with various things like the construction of the schools, installation of toilets, painting, cooking facilities and running water, the purchase of desks, chairs, school supplies, clothes and shoes.

“I would like to purchase medicine for the schools and the families as they have nothing at the minute, or possibly provide a meal plan within the school and fund their lunches everyday for the next few months as they also have no food for lunch and no government funding. I will work as far as the money takes me

“I want to thank everyone who has donated so far at home. I appreciate it so much, and it is going a long long way out here believe me. Any donations of all sizes are welcome and I thank you in advance.”

For daily updates on Annie's journey and where the donations are going you can follow her on Instagram: @anniedoherty1.

Donations can also be made to her GoFundMe page: A better life for the children of Africa, which has already raised €4,855 of her hoped for total of €5,000.