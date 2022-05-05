'Massive investment' in Glengad and Leenan piers

There has been a welcome for the announcement Glengad and Leenan piers are to receive funding of €670,000, under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

Glengad pier is to receive €500,000 and Leenan pier is to receive €170,000. In addition, almost €8.9 million is to go towards the construction of the breakwater at Greencastle.

Cllr Martin McDermott said the funding allocation to Urris pier was for the construction of a parking area for boats and lighting.

He said: “At Glengad, the facing wall of the pier will be rebuilt and the pier itself will be fixed.

“These piers are Council-owned piers and this is something we have been working on with the Council and Minister McConalogue for quite a while now.

“We wanted to secure funding for Leenan to improve safety. The work on the slipway has been completed but this funding will enable boats to pull up. Until now, the fishermen had to travel up to Buncrana to tie up at night and come back in the morning.

“When the additional work is carried out at Leenan pier, they will be able to tie up there. They just need the finishing touches out there now for lights and for parking.

“Glengad pier is the second busiest pier in Donegal bar Greencastle and it needs substantial works. I am delighted Minister McConalogue has put half a million euro into Glengad Pier. It is a very, very important pier. There is a lot of activity on the pier.

A lot of fishermen fish out of Glengad pier and it the works are important for the safety of the fishermen.

“Fishing is becoming more difficult as the days go by, what with regulations and everything else. So, it is good to see investment in the rural piers and rural communities because those fishermen and those boats play a vital part in rural communities, keeping fishermen and those onshore in work. It is vitally important.

“I want to acknowledge the work the Minister has put in to delivering substantial monies to North Inishowen. Over the next year or so now we have to out as much pressure on the Council to get this work done in as quick a timeline as possible.”

Cllr McDermott said he hoped the work on Leenan pier would start soon.

He said: “Leenan pier is ready to go. In Glengad, consultants have been appointed and have the design done, so, we would hope the Glengad work will start sometime around autumn.

“Regarding Greencastle, tenders have already being drawn up for the breakwater. There will be a lot of activity and work in piers over the next year here in north Inishowen and we are delighted to see that type of massive funding coming to this area.”