Malin Head stars out in force

Not a galaxy far, far away, but Inishowen's Malin Head is the place to be on International Star Wars Day or May the Fourth.

BBC NI's Connor Phillips Show is being broadcast from Farren's Bar on Wednesday to celebrate its First Birthday and according to Ali Farren, who manages the Malin Head Community Centre, there is going to be a pub quiz between the local bars.

Ali added: “The popular Wild Alpaca Way is going to be there and there are going to be different Star Wars related chats. It is a light entertainment show and we are inviting everyone who wants to come along to make their way to Malin Head tomorrow.

“The broadcast will start at 10.30am and I will be dipping in and out and introducing people. Local businesses are going to be involved. There is going to be Malin Head crab tasting and Peter McAvenue from The Curiosity Shop will be showing a few rare artefacts.

“Eddie Gallen, from Strabane, the man who, in May 2016, built the iconic Star Wars Millennium Falcon which featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is also coming along for a chat. We are also hoping that some of the Emerald Garrison storm troopers are also going to be able to come along.

“We would be delighted for as many people as possible to come along and enjoy the fun and help to highlight all that is good about Malin Head and Inishowen,” said Ali.

Ali also gave a shout out to local men: Pat Doherty (PV), Michael Doherty, Garreth Monagle and Liam Douglas, who left Mizen Head in County Cork on Sunday night, to walk to Malin Head, as a fundraiser for Pieta and Insight Inishowen, a voluntary run charity, which promotes mental health and emotional well-being.

Ali said: “You can follow the progress of the four lads on their Facebook page: Mizen Head 2 Malin Head 2022 and online donations can be made at the GoFundMe page: Mizen to Malin 2022 Charity Walk.

“We are hoping the four lads will be in Malin Head on Friday night and as part of Malin Head's Darkness Into Light event on Saturday morning (May 7), we are going to be leaving Malin Head Community Centre and we are walking the last five kilometres to the Tower to finish off their walk.

“We would love to see a crowd, so come along on Saturday morning. We will announce the time closer to Friday, just to be sure,” said Ali.

There are two other Darkness into Light events are taking place in Inishowen. In Buncrana, the event gets underway at 4.15am on Saturday morning (May 7) and walkers are assembling at Scoil Mhuire, The Convent, Buncrana.

The Carndonagh Darkness Into Light event also gets underway at 4.15am on Saturday morning, with walkers meeting at the Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre in the town.

Darkness Into Light began in The Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2009, when 400 people set off to walk five kilometres to raise funds for Pieta, which helps people at risk of suicide or self-harm.

From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are about 200,000 participants in Darkness Into Light each year.