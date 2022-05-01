Search

01 May 2022

From The Lieu's Bar to Madison Square Gardens

Paddy joins Buncrana folk supporting Katie Taylor

Paddy joined by fellow Buncrana folk: Joe McCarter, his sister Jane McCarter O'Dowd and her husband, Robbie.

Paddy joined by fellow Buncrana folk: Joe McCarter, his sister Jane McCarter O'Dowd and her husband, Robbie.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

One Inishowen man was among the 19,000 boxing fans inside the iconic Madison Square Garden supporting Katie Taylor against Amando Serrano.

Paddy Henderson, owner of The Lieu's Bar in Buncrana, made the trip to the Big Apple to see our own Katie Taylor crowned Undisputed Lightweight World Champion.

Paddy was joined at the Clash of the Titans by fellow Buncrana folk: Joe McCarter, his sister Jane McCarter O'Dowd and her husband, Robbie.

On his way into the historic bout, Paddy was questioned by one of New York's finest. The Buncrana man was doing his usual, advertising who was playing music in The Lieu's Back Yard Bar on Sunday.

The cop was impressed when Paddy told him, he was the only publican in Ireland who was able to operate the whole way through Lockdown by using social media.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media