From The Lieu's Bar to Madison Square Gardens

One Inishowen man was among the 19,000 boxing fans inside the iconic Madison Square Garden supporting Katie Taylor against Amando Serrano.
Paddy Henderson, owner of The Lieu's Bar in Buncrana, made the trip to the Big Apple to see our own Katie Taylor crowned Undisputed Lightweight World Champion.
Paddy was joined at the Clash of the Titans by fellow Buncrana folk: Joe McCarter, his sister Jane McCarter O'Dowd and her husband, Robbie.
On his way into the historic bout, Paddy was questioned by one of New York's finest. The Buncrana man was doing his usual, advertising who was playing music in The Lieu's Back Yard Bar on Sunday.
The cop was impressed when Paddy told him, he was the only publican in Ireland who was able to operate the whole way through Lockdown by using social media.
#Katie Taylor celebrates after beating Amanda Serrano in their Undisputed Lightweight Championship Fight at Madison Square Garden in New York!— sportsfile (@sportsfile) May 1, 2022
@sportsfilesteve https://t.co/wyXu3oZuyj#Katie #KatieTaylor #Boxing #TaylorSerrano #Serrano pic.twitter.com/dn02fbYBQ0
