No charges over LUH covid patient

Antonio Mureddu who helped a covid-19 patient to leave hospital
The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed there should be no prosecution of an anti-vaccination campaigner who helped a patient to leave Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) last year.
The incident involved seriously ill Covid-19 patient, Joe McCarron (67), who was helped to leave hospital, against medical advice, by Antonio Mureddu.
In a video, which was widely shared on social media at the time, Mureddu, was seen urging Joe McCarron to leave LUH, in spite of the fact medical staff insisting he still required treatment for Covid-19.
Mr McCarron returned to LUH two days later, but died soon after from the illness.
Gardaí say they submitted an investigation file regarding the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, but it directed that there would be no prosecution in the matter.
