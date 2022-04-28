Search

28 Apr 2022

Buncrana woman to undertake Everest Trek

Donegal Centre for Independent Living opportunity for Jennifer

Buncrana woman to undertake Everest Trek

Buncrana's Jennifer Doherty to trek Everest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Well-known Buncrana woman Jennifer Doherty is undertaking a trek to Mount Everest basecamp in the Himalayas as part of an expedition led by Donegal mountaineer Jason Black.

Jennifer is flew out to Kathmandu in Nepal to join the trek yesterday.

Jennifer, who is taking a break from her business, JD Audio Transcription, has been able to participate in the trek thanks to an award from the Donegal Centre for Independent Living's Opportunity Fund.

Jennifer, who is blind, has been receiving a Personal Assistant service from Donegal Centre for Independent Living for 15 years.

According to Rosaleen Doherty, the organisation's chief executive, Jennifer has proved herself to be a young woman with a thirst for both adventure and independence.

Rosaleen said: “The Donegal Centre for Independent Living is the leading provider of Personal Assistant services in the county and the organisation is enshrined by the philosophy of independent living.

“‘Independent Living’ means that people with a disability want the same life opportunities and choices as everyone else. With these values in mind, Donegal Centre for Independent Living created the Opportunity Fund and set aside a sum of money with which to finance it for three years.

“We invite donations to ensure this fund can continue for years to come, to enable others to realise their dreams and potential.

“The Opportunity Fund is to enable people with disabilities to achieve greater independence and empowerment through participation in activities that enhance their confidence to live independently and that require additional monetary assistance.

“Jennifer is one of the three awardees for the current distribution of the Opportunity Fund,” said Rosaleen.

Jennifer’s Opportunity Award wish was to go to Mount Everest base camp. When she arrives in Nepal, she will join the trek to Mount Everest basecamp, following the original 1953 Tenzing and Hillary route through the Khumbu Valley to the foot of the most famous mountain on the planet, Mt Everest.

As always, Jennifer, will be flying the flag for Donegal Centre for Independent living and inspiring others to get out there and live their lives to the full.

Jennifer's challenging undertaking can be followed on the Donegal Centre for Independent Living's Facebook page.



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media