Weather - Saturday, April 9

Sunny start to Saturday
Today will start out sunny with cloud building in the afternoon bringing a few light showers.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light northwest or variable winds, becoming southerly by the end of the day.
Tonight the showers will die out and Saturday night will be mainly dry and clear.
Cloud will build later with rain developing on west coasts by morning.
Lowest temperatures zero to minus 1 degrees with light southerly winds freshening and becoming strong southeast by morning.
The Pollen Forecast is low for Saturday and Sunday.
The Solar UV Index is moderate on Saturday and low on Sunday.
A cold but sunny start to the day. Whilst most areas will stay dry and sunny, isolated showers will develop into the afternoon too ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 9, 2022
️Highs of 7 to 10°C, in just light variable breezes.
More detail https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/w1NwJLhJpI
