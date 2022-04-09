What are the bars in Buncrana?

Happy Week

You are cordially invited to Wonderland. Down the rabbit hole to Swan's Park, where Buncrana's Children's Charity are hosting Happy Week from April 11 to 14. A week filled with superb activities for the whole family.

There are four days of wonderful events lined up, from kids cooking demonstrations, music and song, games, arts and crafts, football skills and lots, lots more. This event is completely free. It's for local children to have fun, take part in new activities and try something new.

There will be lots of surprises throughout the week, so get there from 2pm to 4pm daily to enjoy all that Happy Week and Swan's Park has to offer.

The charity has been running for six years and helps children from all over Inishowen when they are going through an illness, via hospital goody bag, financial support or a smile for a child. It is a completely voluntary based charity and all money donated is from the Inishowen public.

The charity hosts free events throughout the year as a thank you for helping us, help them. Y

You can contact the charity directly via the website www.buncranascc.com or Facebook and Instagram.

The Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Centre is looking to recruit Daffodil Centre volunteers for Letterkenny University Hospital, Donegal. Daffodil Centre volunteers welcome, assist and signpost visitors to the appropriate information they required. If you are available to commit a minimum of four hours per month and are interested in this role, you can find further info on their website: www.cancer.ie/form/volform-daffcenter For further information please email: volunteer@irishcancer.ie

The Gateway Singers

The Gateway Singers are now practicing in The Oratory every Thursday at 8.15pm. New members welcome, male and female, (over 18’s).

Baptism

We welcome into God’s family, Holly Mary Doherty, who was Baptised. May God guide and protect our children always.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin who died recently.

Buncrana Community Games

Buncrana Community Games are reforming their committee and need new volunteers to continue Community Games in the area. If interested phone or text 086 8228607 for details.

Cockhill Ceili Club

Céilí Classes have resumed in the Cockhill Hall on Thursdays at 8.30pm to 10pm. All Welcome

Buncrana Library Exhibition

Forgotten Polish Hero of the Great Irish Famine: Paul Strzelecki’s Struggle to Save Thousands. Until the end of March, Buncrana Community library will host an exhibition on the forgotten Polish hero of the Great Irish famine, Count Paul (Paweł) Strzelecki. The content is drawn from collections of major museums and libraries in Ireland, Britain, Australia and the US.

Baptisms

We welcome into God’s family the following children who were baptised:

Carers Required

Immediate vacancies to support an elderly lady in Buncrana. Should be prepared to work days/nights and weekends on a rota basis, competitive rates paid. Contact: Patsy McLaughlin on 0044 7850331329 or 04871358707.

First Holy Communions – provisional dates/times

Gaelscoil Bhun Chranncha – Saturday, May 7th in St Mary’s Cockhill at 11am

St Egney’s NS – Saturday, May 14th in Star of the Sea, Desertegney at 11am

Scoil Íosagáin – Saturday, May 21st in St Mary’s Oratory Mrs Lynch, Mrs McShane, Ms E. Doherty, Mrs Hegarty/Ms Lavelle’s Classes at 11am. Mrs Baldrick & Mrs Conroy’s Classes at 1pm

St Oran’s NS, Scoil Naomh Pádraig & Scoil Naomh Íosaf Saturday, May 28th at 11am in St Mary’s Cockhill

Confirmations – provisional dates/times

Gaelscoil Bhun Chranncha - Wednesday 8th June at 3pm in St Mary’s Oratory

Scoil Íosagáin - Saturday, June 11th at 10.30pm in St Mary’s Oratory

St Oran’s NS, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, St Egney’s NS & Scoil Naomh Íosaf Saturday 11th June at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Cockhill

Please note: These dates/times are provisional , provisional being that if the Government guidelines change, we will have to make alternative arrangements.

Hospice

Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support, call 0894402787.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meet in St Teresa’s Room (behind The Oratory) at the following times: Tuesday 8.30pm, Friday 8.30pm, Saturday 11am and Sunday at 8pm. All Welcome.

Sliabh Sneacht Centre

Yoga Classes at 7pm.

Singing classes for 6 years and up and guitar lessons for 7 years and up: Tuesday at 4.00pm.

Irish Dancing classes: Wednesday at 4pm.

Pilates Classes: Tuesday and Thursday, three classes each night 6pm, 7pm & 8pm.

New class started, February 2, 7pm, for six weeks, Ladies Plumbing classes.

Drumfries Walking Group (The Walkie Talkies ): New members welcome.

Host families for Spanish students

Host families for Spanish Students are required for the months of June, July and August. Interested families should email hostfamily@donegalcentre.com or send a message via WhatsApp to 0863081095. Host families will be paid €195 per week.

Get the grade

English grinds and tuition with experienced Teacher of English and SEC examiner. Text or call Mark: 086 665 5334.

Line Dancing

In St Mary’s Hall on Tuesdays, from 10.30am to 11.30am also in Cockhill Hall, from Wednesdays, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Please bring your own water.

Two-Hand Dancing

Every Monday night at 8pm in the Cockhill Hall

Swilly CEP

Swilly CEP has a number of vacancies. Three general operators for the Fahan area; two Befrienders for the Alone office in Buncrana and' 1 Administrator for the IDP office in Buncrana. Contact Niamh on 0861018944 or Mickey on 0863267443.

WISE Project

WISE - Women’s Integration Skills and Employment - is a free service to unemployed women in Donegal who are looking for employment now or in the future.

Are you a stay at home mum, a carer, single parent or on a disability payment? Do you lack confidence and find interviews daunting?

We can held. We provide FREE courses, create/ updated your CV, help you excel in interviews, find your ideal job and much more! The WISE Project is funded by the Deptment of Justice and Equality and The ESF Fund. Contact Face Book or telephone Rose 086 145 2252 for more information.

Samaritans helpline number

Call free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 260 9090.

Medugorje Pilgrimage

From September 28, 2022 for 7 nights half-board. Price €775 (or €725 if deposit is paid before the end of January.) Places limited, early booking advised. Contact group leader Marie Furey: 0876058877. Deposit of €100 required.

Remember and give thanks

The late Fr Patrick McGoldrick’s book 'Remember and Give Thanks: Reflections on Eucharist' is available for sale in the Parish Office at a special price of €15.

Reading Group

Join a Zoom discussion group on Fr Patrick McGoldrick’s book Remember and Give Thanks on Tuesdays at 8pm. Book available at the Parish Office priced €15. For Zoom details contact Brian on 0872913186.

Counselling

A professional confidential counselling service is available for couples or individuals through ACCORD at the Pastoral Centre, Carndonagh. Contact 074 9374103 or accordinishowen@gmail.com

St Egney's NS

Enrolment now open for 2022 intake, for an application form, either call to the school or phone on 0749362008. Thank you.

St Oran's NS

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms available from our school office, by emailing office@storansbuncrana.com or texting 0874092668. Thank you.

Gaelscoil Bhun cranncha

Tá iontráil oscailte anois fá choinne 2022-2023. Tuilleadh eolais ar fáil le fáilte - Enrolment for Junior Infants 2022 is now open at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. For further information, or to arrange a visit or appointment, please call us on 074 93 61988 or email gsbc1999@gmail.com.

Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies

Enrolment for 2022/23. Forms are available on request by emailing: stjoesias@gmail.com or writing to: Principal, Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. F93 HX30 or calling 07493 62212

Scoil Naomh Pádraig – Drumfries

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms are available to download from the school website www.drumfriesns.scoilnet.ie or by calling the office on 074 9363396.

Completed forms may be emailed to the school: admin@drumfriesschool.com or dropped into the school if you prefer. If you have any queries, please feel free to contact the school. We look forward to hearing from you!

Dunree Yoga Centre

Yoga Classes recommence Tuesdays, at 10.30am and 8pm, also Thursdays, at 7pm and 8.30pm. Contact Annemarie on 0868196636

Buncrana Children’s Charity

Buncrana's Children's Charity is seeking volunteers to help work in their charity shop on Main Street Buncrana, contact Patricia on 0877618683 of PM our Facebook page.

St Mary’s Hall & Cinema

The Nan Movie 15A | 94mins Wednesday 6th - Thursday 7th - 8.15pm

Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore 12A | 142mins Friday 8th April - 8.15pm Saturday 9th - 1pm & 8.15pm Sunday 10th - 1pm & 8.15pm Monday 11th - Thursday 14th - 8.15pm

Spears 15A | 122mins Friday 15th - 8.15pm Saturday 16th - 8.15pm Sunday 17th - 8.15pm

Community Notes

