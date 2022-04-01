Climb for Charlie in Inishowen

Saturday, April 2, 2022, will forever be known as Climb With Charlie Day in Ireland.

The fundraising brainchild of beloved journalist and broadcaster, Charlie Bird, who recently received a motor neurone disease diagnosis, the day has already raised €742, 893.98 for his two designated charities: Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

There are a whole host of Climb With Charlie events taking place in Inishowen.

Binion Hill, Bunacrick (12.30pm) has been organised by Billy Doherty Con, who said: “Please come out with your family and friends to join the Doherty family and friends on their Climb With Charlie Bird up Binion Hill in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.”

Climb Bulaba, Cnoc Bulaba, Clonmany (2:00pm) has been organised by Kathleen Gill (086 897 7099), in memory of Jimmy Harkin (Stretcher), Boharna and all of those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

The starting point for the climb will be at Harkin's, Boharna at 2pm. It's approximately 2km walk to the foot of Bulaba at Adderville, some people may wish to drive up and park. The ascent route from Adderville will be marked the whole way up and refreshments will be served back at Harkin's afterwards.

More details are available on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/climbbulba and donations can be made at: www.idonate.ie/climbbulba. Your support and donations will be greatly appreciated.

Sliabh Sneacht Climb (11.00am) has been organised by Drumfries Youth Club – Angeline Sweeney and the Sliabh Sneacht Centre, in memory of Lucy Boyce .

Contact: Gabriel Doherty: 0749361742 for additional information and check the Sliabh Sneacht centre Facebook page.

There are two walks leaving the Sliabh Sneacht Centre on Saturday, at 11.00am. The first is the Sliabh Sneacht Mountain Climb. This is the highest mountain in Inishowen at a height of 615 metres. The walk/climb is a round trip of slightly more than 12 kilometres.

The second walk is the Bernan Mór and Bernan Beag Walk, along a gravel path and is a round trip of less than six kilometres. Both of the walks are guided and refreshments will be served afterwards.

Grainne's Gap, Iskaheen (3.00pm) has been organised by Michael English and is a hike from Iskaheen to Grainne's Gap in memory of Pierre and to support Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Charlie's courage.

Malin Head Community Centre and Wild Alpaca Way, Knockamany Bens, Malin Head (3.00pm) has been organised by Sheila Smyth. You can climb with the Alpacas for two worthy charities. More information can be found on the Wild Alpaca Way Facebook page.

Glengad Community Centre and Wild Alpaca Way, Climb the Crua, Glengad (10.00am) has also been organised by Sheila Smyth. You can climb with the Alpacas for two worthy charities. More information can be found on the Wild Alpaca Way Facebook page.

Climb with Charlie Buncrana in memory of Pat 'Copper' Doherty. Contact Margaret Rose Doherty: 086 3940840 for additional information and the Climb with Charlie Buncrana Facebook page for details.

A Newtowncunningham family who lived with Motor Neurone disease (MND) is also climbing Grianán as part of Climb With Charlie.

Emma Dillon, the wife of popular Newtown butcher, Paul 'Didddler' Dillon who passed away in September 2019, is climbing to the iconic Inishowen ring fort Grianán Áileach, on April 2.

Crannagh Ramblers are hosting ‘Climb with Charlie (http://climbwithcharlie.ie) on Saturday 2nd April, meeting at Ballyliffin Beach Car Park at 10.30am.

There are two routes: Binnion/Isle of Dough (moderate and easy). Essential - Boots, waterproof coat, hot drink, sandwich, rucksack. Cash contributions will be collected at the start of the walks and all proceeds forwarded to the cause.

The sponsored Walk taking place on April 2 in line with the climb for Charlie in aid of IMNDA and Pieta House leaves St. Mary's Hall at 2.00pm. Refreshments served after in the hall. Details available on Buncrana Climb for Charlie Facebook Page or contact 0863940840.

To support Climb With Charlie, you can click on the 'Create a Fundraiser' button on the website (www.climbwithcharlie.ie) or if you would like to donate to the campaign, just click the donate button.