Live: Fr Paddy O'Kane funeral

Requiem Mass for the late Fr Paddy O'Kane from Culdaff is taking place in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, at 2 o'clock today.

It can be viewed live using this link: http://www.holyfamily-parish.com/media.html

Tributes have been paid to Fr Paddy O'Kane.

Fr O'Kane, orginially from Culdaff, had been PP of the Holy Family Parish in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry for many years.

Announcing his sudden death on Facebook, the Parish of The Three Patrons said: "Fr Paddy was well loved and respected near and far for his loving and wholehearted dedication to his priestly ministry and pastoral care to so many people, especially in times of trouble and great suffering.

"We will miss his words of wisdom, kind heart and good humour.

"May the Lord reward his good and faithful service and bring him the perfect peace he longed for."

Fr O'Kane's funeral arrangements will be made later.