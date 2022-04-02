What's going on in Greencastle?

Greencastle goings on
Greencastle Community Centre
Can patrons please use the car park?
Administration services available: Printing, typing, binding. Client accounts available.
Adult Forest School with Far and Wild, April 2, 9, 23, 10.30am to 12pm. €50 contact the Centre or register online.
Aine Havlin Spring Bootcamp started March 14. Telephone: 0860681696.
Baby and Toddler group, every Thursday, 10am to 12pm, snacks and drinks provided.
Basket Making Workshop, Saturday, March 6, 10am to 5pm, €60. Telephone: Brendan:0862187242.
Basic Computers (QQI Accredited), starting Wednesday, March 2, 2 to 4pm. Contact the Centre to register.
Beginners Boxing with Lee Friday, kids 6:15pm. Telephone: 00447889997266.
Blossom Academy, at Greencastle Pre-School and Afterschool Tel:0834252274.
Carmel Gallagher Social Prescribing Co-ordinator Inishowen. Telephone: 0860406950 or carmel@inishowen.ie
Check out our new website: www.greencastlecentre.ie
Chess Club, Tuesdays, 4 to 5pm. Telepone:0834627073.
Child Protection and Safeguarding, Thursday, February 24, 5:30pm to 9:30pm, €30. Register via our website or contact the Centre.
City and Guilds level 3 diploma (QQI Level 5) in Business & Administration full-time, starting February 2022. Tel: 0749120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie.
Coyle School Of Irish Dancing, Friday 3:30pm. Telephone Janet: 0868059955.
Digital Storytelling with The Verbal Arts Project including digital audio/visual skills, photography, sound recording, video editing. 16+yrs 6 weeks starting Mid-April contact the Centre to register.
Free counselling service for families affected by MICA Tel:0749362218.
Genealogy 6 week course starting Wednesday, February 16, 7 to 9pm, €30.
Good As New, 11am to 3pm Monday to Thursday; 10 to 1.30 Friday; and first Saturday of Month 11to 3pm.
Hot desking available: private desk, high speed wifi, tea and coffee, laptops, booking essential.
JIU JITSU, Fridays and Tuesdays, 7 tot 8pm Telephone: 00447548293258
Mary’s Yoga, Tuesdays, 11am, and Wednesdays, 7pm. Telephone Mary: 0868114088
Modern office suite available to rent within the Centre, contact us for a viewing.
North Star Speech and Lanuguage Therapy, Telephone:0863616878.
Outdoor Adventure Workshops with Far and Wild, April 2, 9 and 23, 10:30 to 12pm €50 contact the Centre or register online.
Pilates with Jessica every Monday, 7:30 to 8:30pm and Wednesday 10 to 11am Telephone: 0868222189.
Realtá Speech and Drama every Wednesday 4:15 to 6:15pm contact Bernie: 0868827323.
Reiki and Wellbeing by Chantel, at Greencastle Community Centre. Telephone:0863137817.
Rooms for rent: Computer suite, conference room, class room, dance studio.
SafeTALK ‘suicide alertness’ training Thursday, April 7, 5:30 to 9pm FREE booking essential.
Shooting Starz Gymnastics, Mondays, 4 to 6pm, 6yrs+. Telephone Anne:04871814555 / 00447835746448.
Tai Chi, Friday mornings, 10am to 11am. Telephone Marion for more information:0868451370.
Walking Group every Tuesday at 11am.
David Simpson, Eamon Jackson, Chair of the Mica Action Group, Susan McAleer, manager of Greencastle Community Centre and Sarah Keys, media coordinator for Mica Action Group.
