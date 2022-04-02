What's worth mentioning in Muff?

Bingo

There will be NO Bingo on for the next two weeks in St Mary's Community Hall Muff due to Mother’s Day and the Craft Fayre taking place the following week. Bingo will resume on Sunday, April 10 at 3pm.

Muff Parish Draw – Week 25

€300 – Helen Elder, Kilderry.

€200 – Garbhan McColgan, Inch.

€100 – Marie McLaughlin, Sappagh.

Quigleys Point Swifts

Our Fun Football is back on Saturdays in the cage from 12:15pm, kids 4-6 are welcome to attend. Please contact our Facebook page for more information.

Other age groups are getting ready for our new season - age groups U17, U15, U13, U11, U9 and U8 - all new players welcome - contact the page for further information.

Easter Craft Fayre Weekend

The Fayre is taking place in St Mary’s Community Hall on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, 11am to 4pm. This is a great way to support local sellers. Save the date. Hope to see you all there.

Biodiversity

Muff Greenway Biodiversity Project, with the Greenway opening soon in Muff. There is an exciting opportunity for us in the Community to further enhance our Greenway by planting wildflower areas, fruit trees, herbs, to erect bird and bat boxes, and more. If you feel you would like to get involved contact Muff Community Forum on Facebook, or Tel: 353 74 938 4572 or call at the Resource Centre, St Mary’s Community Hall, Muff.

Car Boot Sale

Is back in St Mary’s Community Hall Muff on the second Saturday of every month. The next date is February 12. If you would like to book a table call us on 93 84572 or message us at ‘Muff Community Forum’ on Facebook. Call on the day and find a bargain!

Zumba Gold

Is resuming in St. Mary’s Community Hall in Muff every Wednesday at 11am, suitable for beginners and all fitness levels, everyone welcome. If you need any more information text or WhatsApp Kasia on 0871867885.

Vivid Performances School of Speech and Drama

Takes place in St Mary's Community Hall every Friday 4pm-5pm, spaces are available, contact Emma on 0863601537.

Muff Cygnets, Brigini & Guides

Will be resuming in February in St Mary's Community Hall Muff, date to be confirmed. Looking forward to seeing you all again soon. A registration evening will be held on Wednesday, February 9, in St Mary's Hall Muff, new members are welcome.

Cygnets from age four but must be at Primary school. Registration at 6:30pm to 7:15pm, we ask that only Parents/Guardians attend. It will then re-open on 16th February in St Mary's Hall Muff for the children 6:30pm to 7:45pm. For any information contact Bridget on 074 93 84194

Muff Community Park

Shed, MUGA and grassland area of Muff Community Park are available to book for activities, birthdays, family celebrations, and other special occasions. For information, please contact Muff Resource Centre on 93 84572.

Blue clothing recycling bin

Proceeds of the blue clothing recycling bin at St Mary’s Community Hall go towards the operation costs of the building. Please choose it when disposing of clothing, shoes, bedding etc. Your continued support is much appreciated.

Good as New Shop

Is open in the Cellar at St Mary's Hall, Muff, Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm. We are also looking for volunteers, if you would be interested contact us on 074 93 84572.

Muff Resource Centre

For Printing, photocopying, laminating & internet, boarding passes etc. Open Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4pm. Contact 93 84572 for further information.

Local Notes

Anyone wishing to have a notice or event included in the weekly ‘Muff Notes’ please forward details by email to muffcommunityforum@gmail.com, or ring Muff Resource Centre on 00353749384572 by 4pm Friday.

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.