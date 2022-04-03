What's the Craic in Carndonagh?

The Good As New Shop Good As New Shop

The Good As New Shop is now open beside Neil J Doherty Auctioneers, Pound Street, Carndonagh in aid of Donagh National School, Churchtown.

Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm for the month of March. Donations welcome.

Volunteers Needed

8th Donegal Scout group, Carndonagh, seeks new scouters (leaders).

No skills or experience required, just an interest in the outdoors and working with young people plus willingness to undertake training (online) and Garda vetting. Please text 086-6028542 ASAP.

Anam Cara

Free support services for all bereaved parents, regardless of age of child or circumstances of death. Contact 01 4045378 or info@anamcara.ie

Vacancies

Carndonagh Community Employment Scheme. Check: www.jobsireland.ie.

Mindfulness Classes

Mindful Parenting in the Colgan Hall, on Thursday's, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm for 6 weeks.

Introduction to Mindfulness Online Course: Tuesday, February 22, 10 to 11am for 8 weeks; Mindful Self Compassion in Malin Head Community Centre: Saturday, February 19, 10.00am to 11am for 8 weeks. All courses €70 and will run subject to numbers. Contact Aisling 0863630875 or mindfulcompassionireland@gmail.com

Active Retirement Group

We have lots of plans to make and outings to organise so the more the merrier. New members always welcome. It is important that members who intend taking the Art course, already funded, come to the meeting as the funding has a limited life span. Queries to Kay Conaghan 0874101651

Carndonagh FC

Saturday training St. Patrick’s Park - Boys born 2009/2010 and girls 2008. 10-11 am; Boys 2007/2008 and girls 2009 11:00-12:30.

Playground Survey

We need your feedback on the current facilities at Barrack Hill Town Park and how you think they could be improved. Please answer some short questions online at:

https://forms.gle/ LGhTXN3bxCkW1ZkP7

Co-Working Hub

Millbrae, two doors up from Kelly’s Service Station. Newly refurbished. Gigabit broadband. Fully fitted kitchen. Call 0868420203 for more details.

Inishowen Rugby Club

Training Wednesdays at CCS u10 and u12 at 6:30 pm and older youth from 7:30 pm.

Carndonagh Boxing Club

Training every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (Term Time), 7pm to 9:30pm

Gaeltacht Scholarship Scheme

Check out the Donegal County Council scheme here.

GAA Club Lotto

No jackpot winner. Enter at https://www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/Carndonagh_GAA_Club

Inishowen Athletics Club

Get the running gear on and join IAC for their training evening in Carndonagh on Mondays at 6.15pm.

Vacancies

Carndonagh Community Employment Scheme. Check www.jobsireland.ie

Carndonagh Traders Association

We are looking for someone to join the team as Administrator / Tourism Advisor. Good communication and computer skills necessary. If eligible and meet Tus Scheme criteria contact Paul at IDP Carndonagh on 074 9373083.

Inishowen Agricultural Show

After a few years of no partying, we are making up for it this year! Saturday, July 16 is Show Day and Up The Field '22 Sunday Session on July 17.

Line Dancing and Two Hand Dancing Class

Upstairs in Tul Na Ri Monday, 2 to 3 pm, €4 and 8 to 10 pm, €7. Covid Certs required. Bridie Cantwell and Kathleen Nelson

Looking for Work?

Leave in a CV at the Carndonagh Tourist Office, for local businesses to check when they have vacancies. Just fill in and sign a quick information sheet about what type of work you are looking for and permission to hold your CV's. For more info visit the Carndonagh Tourist Office, email: info@visitcarndonagh.com or phone: 0749374288

Volunteers Needed!

8th Donegal Scout group, Carndonagh, seeks new scouters (leaders). No skills / experience required – just an interest in the outdoors and working with young people plus willingness to undertake training (online) and Garda vetting. Please text 086-6028542 ASAP.

Wesley Hall Cookbook

Now on sale at The Health Shop. 90 delicious recipes from our local ICA ladies.

Self Defence Classes For Adults

Colgan Hall, Monday, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Online Safety For Parents

Barnardos will be delivering free webinars through Zoom. Book at: http://www.barnardos.ie/.../online-safety.../for-parents

Spraoi Agus Spórt

Parent and Toddler Saturdays in unit 6 Spraoi agus Spórt, from 10am to 1pm.

“Music & Song with Bernie”, Mondays for babies and toddlers, 10:00 to 11:00am.

Facilitators wishing to offer their classes at Spraoi are asked to please get in touch.

Sacred Heart Church

Mass times: Monday to Thursday: 10am; Friday and Saturday, 7pm; and Sunday, 9 am and 11 am.

Visit Carndonagh Vacancy

We are looking for someone to join the team at Visit Carndonagh/ Carndonagh Traders Association. The role is for Admin/Tourism Advisor. Good communication and computer skills necessary. If you are eligible and meet Tus Scheme criteria give Paul at the IDP office in Carndonagh a call: 074 9373083.

Citizens Advice

We offer advice and information on everything from social welfare payments to employment rights. Visit http://citizensinformation.ie or call our Citizens Information Phone Service: 0818 07 4000, Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm or contact your local Citizens Information Centre: http://centres.citizensinformation.ie

Home Instead Donegal

Recruiting 100 New Community Home Help CAREGivers all over County Donegal in 2022. Looking for compassionate people available for part-time or Full-time, flexible employment. Free training, competitive pay rates etc. Contact Deirdre on 074 91 13050.

Carndonagh Gift Cards

https://townandcitygiftcards.ie/product/visit-carndonagh-gift-card/

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: Kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.