26 Mar 2022

Inishowen urged to take climate action during earth hour

Action hour this evening

26 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

The people of Inishowen are urged to mark Earth Hour this evening, Saturday, March 25 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature on an annual basis to encourage individuals, communities and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.

Although a symbolic move, the idea, according to Newbridge woman Deirdre Lane, is to encourage people to reflect on climate action generally and in particular what they might be able to do to meet the challenge of climate change.

The first edition of Earth Hour, in 2008, saw 16% of the population of the US turn off their lights. 

For more information see earthhour.org.

