27 Mar 2022

What's going on in Greencastle?

Inishowen Community Notes

Greencastle goings on

Greencastle goings on

Reporter:

Kevin Callaghan

27 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Greencastle Community Centre

Can patrons please use the car park? 

Administration services available: Printing, typing, binding. Client accounts available.

Adult Forest School with Far and Wild, April 2, 9, 23, 10.30am to 12pm. €50 contact the Centre or register online.

Aine Havlin Spring Bootcamp started March 14. Telephone: 0860681696.

Baby and Toddler group, every Thursday, 10am to 12pm, snacks and drinks provided.

Basket Making Workshop, Saturday, March 6, 10am to 5pm, €60. Telephone: Brendan:0862187242.

Basic Computers (QQI Accredited), starting Wednesday, March 2, 2 to 4pm. Contact the Centre to register.

Beginners Boxing with Lee Friday, kids 6:15pm. Telephone: 00447889997266.

Blossom Academy, at Greencastle Pre-School and Afterschool Tel:0834252274.

Carmel Gallagher Social Prescribing Co-ordinator Inishowen. Telephone:  0860406950 or  carmel@inishowen.ie

Check out our new website: www.greencastlecentre.ie

Chess Club, Tuesdays, 4 to 5pm. Telepone:0834627073.

Child Protection and Safeguarding, Thursday, February 24, 5:30pm to 9:30pm, €30. Register via our website or contact the Centre.

City and Guilds level 3 diploma (QQI Level 5) in Business & Administration full-time, starting February 2022. Tel: 0749120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie.

Coyle School Of Irish Dancing, Friday 3:30pm. Telephone Janet: 0868059955.

Free counselling service for families affected by MICA Tel:0749362218.

Genealogy 6 week course starting Wednesday, February 16, 7 to 9pm, €30.

Good As New, 11am to 3pm Monday to Thursday; 10 to 1.30 Friday; and first Saturday of Month 11to 3pm.

Hot desking available: private desk, high speed wifi, tea and coffee, laptops, booking essential.

JIU JITSU, Fridays and Tuesdays, 7 tot 8pm Telephone: 00447548293258

Mary’s Yoga, Tuesdays, 11am, and Wednesdays, 7pm. Telephone Mary: 0868114088

Modern office suite available to rent within the Centre, contact us for a viewing.

North Star Speech and Lanuguage Therapy, Telephone:0863616878.

Outdoor Adventure Workshops with Far and Wild, April 2, 9 and 23, 10:30 to 12pm €50 contact the Centre or register online.

Pilates with Jessica every Monday, 7:30 to 8:30pm and Wednesday 10 to 11am Telephone: 0868222189.

Realtá Speech and Drama every Wednesday 4:15 to 6:15pm contact Bernie: 0868827323.

Reiki and Wellbeing by Chantel, at Greencastle Community Centre. Telephone:0863137817.

Rooms for rent: Computer suite, conference room, class room, dance studio.

SafeTALK ‘suicide alertness’ training Thursday, April 7, 5:30 to 9pm FREE booking essential.

Shooting Starz Gymnastics, Mondays, 4 to 6pm, 6yrs+. Telephone Anne:04871814555 / 00447835746448.

Tai Chi, Friday mornings, 10am to 11am. Telephone Marion for more information:0868451370.

Walking Group every Tuesday at 11am.

INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times or on Inish Live.




