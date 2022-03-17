Free story book for children affected by mica

A kind-hearted Inishowen author and storyteller is giving away 200 copies of his new book to children affected by the mica crisis.

Speaking to Inish Live, David Simpson, whose book is called 'Four Trees' said getting lost in a story was a great way everyone to “get a wee break.”

“In a recent survey of Inishowen families affected by mica, people asked for distraction and something for their children. Getting lost in a story is a great way to get a wee break.’

“Greencastle community centre put up four videos on their Facebook page last November of me reading some of my stories.

“Not everyone has Facebook, so I came up with the idea of bringing together four stories about four native Irish trees: Birch, Holly, Oak and Apple, into a book that children could have for themselves.

The stories introduce children to the four trees and hopefully help them reconnect to nature,” said David.

The launch of 'Four Trees' will be on March 24, at 6.30pm at Greencastle Community Centre and everyone is very welcome.

Free copies of the book will be available on the night and will be distributed through the different mica groups in the coming weeks.