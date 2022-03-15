Significant progress in Three School Campus Buncrana project

Buncrana's Three School Campus project has received initial project approval, which is an important next step in the project’s progress.

The three schools involved in the project are Crana College, Gaelcholáiste Chineal Eoghain and Gaelscoil Bhun Crannacha.

The project includes a shared education campus situated at Causeway Road, with an eight classroom primary school and two SEN rooms in the Gaelscoil and an 800 pupil post primary school with four SEN rooms for Crana College and the Gaelcholáiste.

The project is under the Department of Education’s Large Scale Capital Programme and follows An Bord Pleanala approval of a CPO for the site. Initial project approval means that the project team can now work to appoint a design team.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “It is fantastic that this very important project is progressing and we are moving to an exciting stage where we will soon have a design team appointed to oversee the project design.

"The Three School Campus is crucial for the Buncrana community and surrounds. Congratulations to the Campus team, the staff, students and parents on progressing the project. Thank you to Minister Foley, Donegal County Council, Donegal ETB and Cllr Rena Donaghey for all their continued work.

Speaking to Inish Live, Buncrana Councillor, Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fail) said today's announcement was great news.

She added: "It is a great step forward and a very important one, in the whole process of the Three School Campus Buncrana Project.

"If we have initial project approval, then we can go to planning and then to tender. That is going to take a while. It is not just going to happen overnight but this is a step in the right direction. This is great news."