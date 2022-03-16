No incentive to recycle in Inishowen

Families in Inishowen no longer have any incentive for domestic recycling following an increase in waste bin collection prices, it appears.

Logan Waste, the Buncrana-based waste collection firm servicing the peninsula, last week informed its customers of an increase in waste bin collection charges, due to increased fuel costs.

The increase, which came into effect on Monday, March 14, means a 40kg bin containing recycling will cost €15 to lift, as will a 40kg bin containing compost. However, a 40kg bin containing non-recyclables will cost €14 to lift, one euro less. In addition, the excess charge on bins has risen to 35 cent per kg.

A concerned reader who contacted Inish Live said it was a well known fact some people already go to great lengths to avoid putting household rubbish into their bins.

They feared the increased waste bin collection charges would exacerbate that situation.

They said: “We already have public litter bins crammed with domestic rubbish, an extremely common occurrence, and fly-tipping continues unabated throughout Inishowen.

“Not only that, families in Inishowen who have previously been conscientiously segregating their household waste into recyclable material and material going to landfill are now going to be financially penalised.

“Without a shadow of doubt, this price increase will disincentivise domestic recycling and will, ironically, lead to an increase in the waste gong to landfill, at a time when globally such measures are being shunned in favour of more environmentally friendly options.

“I also think we should be mindful of the health and safety of the workers who are lifting the bins.

“Surely, there is a maximum safe weight for operatives to handle? Offering an excess charge on all bins of 35 cent per kilogramme would seem to run counter to that.”

It has also emerged Donegal County Council was unaware of the increase in waste bin collection prices in Inishowen.

Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr Albert Doherty said: “I contacted Council regarding the notice received. They had no knowledge of the proposed increases posted. Recycling and separating waste is important as are incentives for consumers to recycle. Immediate refuse charges on consumers is concerning.

“Given the current 'cost of living' debate, food costs are increasing and energy costs are increasing. Families are hard pressed.

“The recent temporary reduction in excise duty on fuels announced by government is inadequate and hauliers and service providers require further assistance to allay their costs.”