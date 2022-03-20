What's worth mentioning in Muff?

Bingo

Bingo takes place every Sunday in St Mary's Community Hall Muff, books on sale from 2:30pm Bingo starts at 3pm, everyone welcome!

Muff Parish Draw – Week 23

€300 – Lily Harkin, Ballyboe.

€200 – Martin McColgan, Garrison.

€100 – Harrigan Family, Ture.

Quigleys Point Swifts

Our Fun Football is back on Saturdays in the cage from 12:15pm, kids 4-6 are welcome to attend. Please contact our Facebook page for more information.

Other age groups are getting ready for our new season - age groups U17, U15, U13, U11, U9 and U8 - all new players welcome - contact the page for further information.

Auction Thank You

We would like to thank everyone who took part in the Auction on Sunday past, thank you to everyone who donated items, bought items, came along on the day and the volunteers who made the event possible, thank you.

Muff Community Development Co-Op

The Co-op welcomes the commencement of work on the new footpath along the Iskaheen road from the main road junction, serving St Mary's Community Hall, Scoil Naomh Bríd, the Sacred Heart Church, St Mary's Community Hall and the Quigleys Point Swifts Clubhouse and Playing Fields. This work is being carried out by Donegal County Council and Muff Community Development Co-Op as part of the Community Involvement Scheme. The support of local councillors is much appreciated.

Easter Craft Fayre Weekend

The Fayre is taking place in St Mary’s Community Hall on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, 11am to 4pm. This is a great way to support local sellers. Save the date. Hope to see you all there.

Biodiversity

Muff Greenway Biodiversity Project, with the Greenway opening soon in Muff. There is an exciting opportunity for us in the Community to further enhance our Greenway by planting wildflower areas, fruit trees, herbs, to erect bird and bat boxes, and more. If you feel you would like to get involved contact Muff Community Forum on Facebook, or Tel: 353 74 938 4572 or call at the Resource Centre, St Mary’s Community Hall, Muff.

Auction

Auction will be taking place on Sunday, March 6, at 2:30pm in St Mary's Community Hall. Collections of furniture will be available on Saturday, March 5, no Sunday collection. All donations welcome (except mattresses). Contact 074 93 84572 for any information.

Vivid Performances School of Speech and Drama

Vivid Performances School of Speech and Drama takes place in St Mary's Community Hall every Friday 4pm to 5pm, spaces are available, contact Emma on 0863601537.

Naomh Padraig

Floodlit walking for everyone in February, every Wednesday Night, 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Naomh Padraig Maurice McMenamin Park, Ture. All welcome, set your own pace and get out exercising with your friends and neighbours. Beat the winter blues, social walking in a safe and welcoming environment.

Car Boot Sale

Is back in St Mary’s Community Hall Muff on the second Saturday of every month. The next date is February 12. If you would like to book a table call us on 93 84572 or message us at ‘Muff Community Forum’ on Facebook. Call on the day and find a bargain!

Zumba Gold

Is resuming in St. Mary’s Community Hall in Muff every Wednesday at 11am, suitable for beginners and all fitness levels, everyone welcome. If you need any more information text or WhatsApp Kasia on 0871867885.

Muff Cygnets, Brigini & Guides

Will be resuming in February in St Mary's Community Hall Muff, date to be confirmed. Looking forward to seeing you all again soon. A registration evening will be held on Wednesday, February 9, in St Mary's Hall Muff, new members are welcome.

Cygnets from age four but must be at Primary school. Registration at 6:30pm to 7:15pm, we ask that only Parents/Guardians attend. It will then re-open on 16th February in St Mary's Hall Muff for the children 6:30pm to 7:45pm. For any information contact Bridget on 074 93 84194

Muff Community Park

Shed, MUGA and grassland area of Muff Community Park are available to book for activities, birthdays, family celebrations, and other special occasions. For information, please contact Muff Resource Centre on 93 84572.

Blue clothing recycling bin

Proceeds of the blue clothing recycling bin at St Mary’s Community Hall go towards the operation costs of the building. Please choose it when disposing of clothing, shoes, bedding etc. Your continued support is much appreciated.

Good as New Shop

Is open in the Cellar at St Mary's Hall, Muff, Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm. We are also looking for volunteers, if you would be interested contact us on 074 93 84572.

Muff Resource Centre

For Printing, photocopying, laminating & internet, boarding passes etc. Open Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4pm. Contact 93 84572 for further information.

