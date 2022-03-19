What's worth mentioning in Moville?

Mullan Hope Centre

Spring is in the air. It is lovely to see a stretch in the evening and everything starting to bloom once more.

We are delighted to announce that after a short, well needed, break, The Mullan HOPE Centre will be reopening next week.

Dates for your diary:

Sunday, March 20: 11:30am to 3pm the return of our infamous Farmer's Market, where amazing entrepreneurs showcase their talent and there is something for everyone. With Mother's day approaching at the end of the month, you're guaranteed to get that perfect gift, so come along, see our stalls, savour some tasty treats...

April 6: We are now taking bookings for a Horticultural Course facilitated by renowned local Horticultural expert Donal Logue.

It consists of weekly 3 hour sessions over a 4 week period commencing 6th April. Topics include building your own raised beds, hoogle beds, growing from seed and transplanting young plants to soil. You can contact Donal for further details on 0879691105, and private message via our Instagram, Facebook or on our email mullanhopecentre@gmail.com to register!!

That's just the start. Looking forward to growing the centre this year, facilitating more workshops, whatever the community needs we will endeavour to help. If you have ideas/suggestions, please feel free to contact us.

Confirmation

Congratulations to the 62 children confirmed last Saturday. A special thanks to the parents, sponsors, principals, and teachers involved in the preparations and to the sacristans who prepared the church on Confirmation Day.

Parish Draw

Congratulations to the winners of the March Parish Draw. €700 Helen McLaughlin; €400 Bridie Harkin; €250 Lucille McDermott; €150 Anne & Paddy McElroy; and €100 Seamus Kelly.

Ukraine Collection

The very generous collection for Ukraine which was collected in the parish amounted to €4850.

Sympathy

We offer our sympathy to the families and friends of Una McLaughlin, Church Brae, Seamus Kelly, Newport, Co Mayo and Vincent McLaughlin, Drumaville who died recently. May they rest in peace.

Baptism

We welcome into God’s family, Nóra Lily Twigg, Eastleigh, who was Baptised recently.

Whist



Whist resumes in the Séan Tí bar on Thursday, March 10, at 8.30pm.

Carrowmena Community Centre

Stan-a-lone music nights will continue on the last Sunday of every month at 8pm. All welcome. Refreshments included.

Need a space for a family get together, team meeting or a special occasion? Book the centre for your event. Covid friendly and very reasonable rates. Contact the Centre for details.

New free course for the over 50's Getting the Most out of your Tablet/ Smartphone starting on Tuesday, March 29 March at 2pm. For details contact the Centre.

Lourdes Pilgrimage

The Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes (3 to 8 July). Cost: £689 per person sharing, (single room supplement £150). Price includes flights, transfers and full board. The pilgrimage will be suitable for pilgrims who do not require medical, nursing or personal assistance. The intentions of the sick of the diocese can be taken to Lourdes. The Pilgrimage Office, 164 Bishop Street, Derry, will be open for enquires and application forms on Thursdays and Saturdays, 11am to 1pm, from 3 March. Call: 04871260293 or email derrypilgrim@outlook.com

St Patrick’s Day Parade

After much deliberation the committee wishes to confirm that a parade will take place again this year.

This is the 30th anniversary, so they are asking all businesses, community and voluntary organizations, schools and individuals to participate.

There is no entry fee or need for advance notification. For further details contact 0861626620 or eamonmclaughlin@gmail.com. Hopefully, the community can join together, free from restrictions, in celebrating our Patron Saint.

Host Families

Host families are wanted for International Students, term time or month of July. Please call 0874088282 for further information.

Carrowmena Community Centre

Telephone: 9367251. Walk and Talk group meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am; Knit and Natter on Thursdays at 11am (bring any knitting or stitching project). Call the Centre to book a place.

Stan-a-lone music nights return to the Centre on Sunday, February 27, at 8pm, and will continue on the last Sunday of every month. All welcome. Refreshments included. Contact the Centre for details.

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Mega raffle tickets on sale now. With a chance to win 4 day Sea Sessions festival tickets with camping and over 50 amazing prizes.tickets €10 available in Gillens Shop, via Revolut at: 086 4085071 or PayPal. See Facebook Cumann na dTuistmitheoirí page for more details. Go raibh maith agat for your support.

Podiatry / Chiropody Clinic

Open every Tuesday and Thursday at Castle Clinic, Malin Road. For appointments phone 9381758 or text 0872813753, or email: castleclinicmoville@gmail.com

Chiropodist

Deirdre Britton will be in Serenity House on Friday, February 25, from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Appointment only. Please call 0860666538/9360363.

Moville Yoga

Chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed / retired, and is suitable for all levels.

Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

Basic IT Skills for Farmers

Six week training course starting on Tuesday, January 25, at Carrowmena Community Centre, for members of the farming community who have no prior computer skills. Cost: €20 for 6 weeks. Laptops provided, if necessary. Current Covid restrictions will be adhered to. For details or to book a call 9367251.

Greencastle Community Centre

Phone number: 9381054. Email: info@greencastlecentre.ie

INISHOWEN COMMUNITY NOTES

