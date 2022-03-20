What's going on in Glengad?

Day of Fundraising

On Saturday, April 2, Glengad Community Association and Malin Head Community Association together with Wild Alpaca Way are holding a day of fundraising for MOTOR NEURONE DISEASE and PIETA HOUSE in support of the National Campaign #climbwithcharlie.

First walk 10am from the bottom of the Crua Mountain, Glengad, all the way to the top, with the Alpacas leading the way. Take in the spectacular panoramic views overlooking the Atlantic, Inistrahaull Island, North Inishowen and as far as the Western Isles of Scotland.

Second walk 3pm on Knockamany Bens, Malin Head, again led by the Alpacas to the top. Enjoy more spectacular views of the Atlantic, Glashedy Island, Banba’s Crown, all the beautiful peninsulas of North Donegal and Tory Island.

Donation buckets will be available at the events on the day and in Lafferty’s shop, Glengad, Malin Post Office, and Seaview Stores, Malin Head.

Please wear appropriate footwear and high viz.

For any further information please contact Glengad Community Association on 0860675914 (Mairéad), Malin Head Community Association on 0749370478 or Wild Alpaca Way (Sheila) 0861789955. No need to register, just turn up.

Safety Training

Donaghy Safety Training Ltd will provide training on Thursday, March 31, in Glengad Community Centre. Contact them to secure your place 0749140841 or email info@safety-professionals.com

Eat Good Feel Good

New four-week cooking Eat Good Feel Good course starting in Glengad Community Centre on Tuesday, March 15, 10am to 11am. This course will be delivered by Donnabella Kitchen and is for adults. Cost is €30 for fur weeks to be paid prior to the start date. Contact 0860675914 to book your place. Class will run subject to demand.

Kids drama

Kids drama classes running in the centre on Tuesday evenings by Réalta Academy of Speech and Performance. Contact Bernie for further details 0868827323.

