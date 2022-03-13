What's going on in Glengad?
Eat Good Feel Good
New four-week cooking Eat Good Feel Good course starting in Glengad Community Centre on Tuesday, March 15, 10am to 11am. This course will be delivered by Donnabella Kitchen and is for adults. Cost is €30 for fur weeks to be paid prior to the start date. Contact 0860675914 to book your place. Class will run subject to demand.
Kids drama
Kids drama classes running in the centre on Tuesday evenings by Réalta Academy of Speech and Performance. Contact Bernie for further details 0868827323.
Crua Climb
Glengad Community Association will be arranging a climb of Crua on April 2 to show our support to Charlie Bird in his campaign to raise money for Irish Motor Neurone Association and Pieta House. Anyone wishing to donate can do so on the day. More details to follow.
