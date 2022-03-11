First Inishowen meeting 'bittersweet' for new councillor

“It was a mix of emotions. It was bittersweet,” was how Inishowen's newest councillor, Johnny McGuinness described his first municipal district councillors' meeting.

Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr McGuinness, who was co-opted on to Donegal County Council following the sudden death of his father, Bernard, said he would have loved his father to have been present last Tuesday.

Cllr McGuinness said the occasion was not joyous. He added: “I would have loved to have got speaking to him beforehand. I could hear words of wisdom that he would have said to me in the past but you just missed that guiding hand.

“I guess that is how life will be for myself and my family going forward. It is the realisation that he is not there any longer. You just get reminded of it so many times each day. It is almost like you relive a bit of the trauma.

“It doesn't last for long but a second of a bad emotion is like an eternity sometimes. It's like you lose him 20 times a day.

“I was relieved to finally get the meeting done because we were in Letterkenny twice with no joy and I found it frustrating. I was not living in the fear of a house crumbling down on top of me.

“I just could not imagine how frustrating it must have been for so many mica homeowners meeting like that being adjourned. It was terrible.

“I am glad now there is some sort of resolution on the horizon now for those families.

“The new prices per square foot announced recently, seems to be much more promising for an awful lot of people. Obviously they won't ever be able to satisfy everybody but if they can get the lion's share of them sorted now, maybe there will be revisit some of the topics in the future and maybe get more support for those who feel they haven't got what they needed.”

One of the first issues raised by Cllr McGuinness at the Inishowen municipal district meeting was the lighting at the bridge in Culdaff.

He added: “The bridge itself is something which is high on my agenda. There is a footbridge too of which my father had secured the right of way. He had that signed back over to Donegal County Council, without any charge from the landowner.

“The money should have been earmarked and the bridge delivered already. It is in for funding again this year and the Community Development Association met with Seamus Hopkins and it looks like it is going to get the go ahead.

“But it is still going to be two years before it is delivered by the time the studies and everything are carried out.

“In the interim, it is very dangerous to cross after dark or even in the early winter mornings. There are people coming down to catch the bus and it is a hairy enough crossing there at certain times because there in no light.

“I am just trying to get to grips with all of these issues, how to go about solving them. I know what they are but it is the route to find a solution and the best means to reach that goal is what I am trying to figure out now.”

The small jetty at the Culdaff river estuary is another project Johnny McGuinness has inherited from his late father.

“That should come to fruition this year as well,” said Cllr McGuinness. “Really, I am trying to be respectful of the council staff and the process too. But I will be working hard for the issues concerning local people, throughout the peninsula.

“There was one thing I wanted to bring up on Tuesday, I just did not know about it on time, that was the removal of the railway crane from Fahan pier to Donegal quay. That was deplorable.

“We all need our heritage and our tourism attractions. It should not have happened and I will be raising it in the appropriate fora. I cannot see why it would not be returned to Inishowen.”

Speaking about steadily escalating fuel prices, Cllr McGuinness said the rebate available to truck drivers should be extended to businesses and people who require their vehicle to get to work.

He added: “Farm vehicles should also be included. Farmers are already on the breadline.

“The Government should cut the excise on the fuel immediately until such times as this debacle passes. It is shocking. Half a week's wages on fuel is unbelievable.

“Heating fuel is also in short supply in Donegal. I know of customers who have been told the maximum they can buy is 500 litres, which cost more than €500.

“There is a palpable feeling of unease when you are speaking to people these days. We are just coming out of covid, although it is still hanging around.

“Anxiety levels were through the roof then in comes possible WWIII, it's just unbelievable. Although, if the Iranian embargo lifts, there is a possibility we could get oil from there. It is looking likely within the next few weeks. That would reduce the reliance on the Russian oil.”