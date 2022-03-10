Killed by Russian bomb, Foyle Captain's Ukraine family

Family of Ukranian captain of Venture Luck killed by Russian bomb.
The horrendous heartbreak of the war in Ukraine has been starkly brought home to Inishowen.
The Ukranian captain of the tanker "Venture Luck" learned last night his mother, wife and daughter had been killed by a Russian bomb, Inish Live has learned.
The authorities in the Republic are waiting for the captain's company to provide the necessary paperwork to enable him to travel ashore on the Foyle pilot boat, so he can fly back home to Ukraine.
Venture Luck is currently at anchor in Moville Bay on Lough Foyle.
Having discharged its cargo at Foyle Port yesterday, the vessel experienced mechanical trouble on its way out and had anchored to await repair.
