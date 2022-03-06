Peace of mind for mica-affected families

Two Inishowen community organisations, Insight Inishowen and Greencastle community centre, have developed an emergency plan called Peace of Mind for families affected by mica.

Speaking to Inish Live, Ruth Garvey-Williams, from Insight Inishowen, said: "We want to help families who, god forbid, have to leave their homes suddenly due to deterioration from mica. They probably will not be allowed back in again.

"We have asked Donegal County Council for their emergency plans, but no one has come back to us. While families are waiting for the redress scheme to be finalised, their homes are deteriorating. The community wanted to do something positive and concrete to help."

Ruth, along with David Simpson from Greencastle community centre, have sent their plan to community organisations throughout Inishowen. The aim is to help organisations to identify resources that would be useful in an emergency, such as temporary accommodation, transport, helpers and access to food and clothing.

David explained: "I heard one mother say, 'My biggest fear was waking up at night and realising I had thrown out something that I shouldn't have.'"

Part of the plan for families is to encourage them to gather together valuables, these will include things that are important to them, for sentimental reasons, things that remind them of who they are. We suggest they put them into appropriate storage and leave them with family or friends.

Families are encouraged to gather important documents, like passports, drivers licences, birth and marriage certificates, lists of medicines and insurance policies. These can be photocopied at the local community centre and the originals can also be put in safe storage and left with family or friends.

Both Ruth and David know the stress that families are under.

One mother said: "It got so bad that I had to get friends to do the packing, I couldn't even be in the room. The greater the stress, the harder it is to think straight."

Ruth and David are hoping that acting on some or all of the plan ahead of time will give the families the chance of some much needed peace of mind.